UEFA League: Man City thrash Copenhagen, Chelsea beat Milan

Erling Haaland continued his incredible scoring form with two more goals as Manchester City swept Copenhagen aside to make it three wins out of three in Champions League Group G.

Haaland was unable to finish off what would have been a fourth hat-trick for City after being taken off at half-time but his first-half double means he now has 19 goals in his first 12 games for Pep Guardiola’s side, reports the BBC.

With or without him, City were far too quick and clever for their Danish opponents and would have ended up with more than five goals from a totally one-sided match if not for Copenhagen keeper Kamil Grabara.

Fresh from crushing neighbours Manchester United at the weekend, City and Haaland picked up where they left off on Sunday and took less than seven minutes to open their account.

Cancelo’s low cross found Haaland in space inside the area and, predictably, he made no mistake with a powerful finish from what was his first touch of the game.

The only surprise was that it took until after the half-hour mark for City to extend their lead and, predictably, it was Haaland who was in the right place to tap the loose ball after Grabara had parried a Sergio Gomez shot.

The last thing Copenhagen needed at this stage was bad luck but their misery was compounded before half-time when a Gomez shot took a double deflection off Denis Vavro and then David Khocholava on its way into the net.

With victory secured, Haaland was replaced by Cole Palmer at half-time – even goal machines need a rest – as City cast an eye towards their next game, against Southampton here on Saturday.

His exit reduced City’s threat but they still dominated possession and further goals followed.

Riyad Mahrez made it 4-0 from the penalty spot after Aymeric Laporte was fouled, then the Algeria forward turned provider to set up Julian Alvarez to round off the scoring from close range.

At Stamford Bridge, Chelsea’s Champions League campaign kicked into gear with an emphatic and fully deserved win over AC Milan.

New manager Graham Potter knew victory was essential after a poor start to their group phase with defeat away by Dinamo Zagreb finishing Thomas Tuchel’s reign before a draw at home to Red Bull Salzburg.

And Chelsea delivered in style, with England right-back Reece James the star man as they eventually overpowered Milan.

Wesley Fofana scored his first goal for the club after 24 minutes when Milan failed to clear a corner, although the £70m defender’s night was soon ended by injury.

The Italians almost equalised right on half-time when Rade Krunic fired over with the goal at his mercy.

It was a rare anxious moment and the second half belonged to Chelsea, and James in particular, the right-back demonstrating why he commands such faith at club level and from England manager Gareth Southgate.

James was the provider after 56 minutes when he crossed for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to apply a simple finish, then he was the finisher five minutes later with a powerful strike which flew high past Milan keeper Ciprian Tatarusanu at his near post.

In Portugal, a superb Lionel Messi goal was cancelled out as Paris St-Germain and Benfica maintained their unbeaten Champions League records in an entertaining game.

Messi opened the scoring with a curling shot after superb interplay with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

However Benfica earned a draw when Danilo Pereira turned an Enzo Fernandez cross into his own net.

The result means both sides have seven points from three games in Group H.

And one of the early kick offs saw Celtic’s hopes of progressing in the Champions League were dented after RB Leipzig eventually triumphed in a frantic and entertaining contest.

Jota’s second-half equaliser hauled the Scottish champions level after Christopher Nkunku had put Leipzig ahead in a fiercely contested first half in a packed Red Bull Arena.

But their good work was undone when goalkeeper Joe Hart gave the ball straight to Dominik Szoboszlai, who teed up Andre Silva to score the first of his two goals.

The Portuguese striker rounded off a brilliant Leipzig move to ensure the German side leapfrog Celtic in Group F, with Ange Postecoglou’s team still searching for their first win before a re-match in Glasgow next week as they now sit bottom of their section.

RESULTS

RB Leipzig 3 – 1 Celtic

Chelsea 3 – 0 AC Milan

Man City 5 – 0 FC Copenhagen

Benfica 1 – 1 PSG

Juventus 3 – 1 Maccabi Haifa

RB Salzburg 1 – 0 Dinamo Zagreb

Real Madrid 2 – 1 Shakhtar Donetsk

Sevilla 1 – 4 B Dortmund

