UEFA League: Man United put four past Basaksehir as Chelsea make last 16

*Wins for Barca, Juve, Lazio

Bruno Fernandes scored twice as Manchester United beat Istanbul Basaksehir on Tuesday to close in on a place in the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Fernandes opened the scoring early on for the hosts with a stunning 20-yard finish before tapping in a second.

Marcus Rashford scored from the penalty spot to make it 3-0 before half-time, reports the BBC.

Deniz Turuc scored a free-kick late on for the visitors but Daniel James side-footed in to round off the victory.

The result means Manchester United are top of Group H with nine points, three ahead of second-place Paris St-Germain.

And Neymar’s first-half penalty helped ease the pressure on boss Thomas Tuchel as Paris-St Germain leapfrogged RB Leipzig in Group H of the Champions League.

The Brazilian scored his first goal in six matches in the competition after Angel di Maria had been fouled.

Julian Nagelsmann’s side rallied but some wasteful finishing prevented them from equalising.

Leipzig drop to third in the group and are three points behind leaders Manchester United with two games left.

In France, Chelsea sealed their progress to the Champions League knockout stage with two games to spare as Olivier Giroud’s late header secured victory at Rennes.

The French striker has played just 127 minutes for the Blues so far this season, but made the most of his time on the pitch here with an injury-time finish after Timo Werner’s effort had been blocked.

Just six minutes earlier, Rennes looked to have denied Chelsea when Serhou Guirassy headed home from a corner to cancel out Callum Hudson-Odoi’s opener.

Frank Lampard’s side dominated the first half and could easily have led by more than just Hudson-Odoi’s calm finish after he had been sent clear by a pinpoint pass from Mason Mount.

They invited the home side on in the second half and had to rely on a defence that included the returning Thiago Silva and goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, who made a couple of good saves against his former club.

A late winner for Sevilla means both they and the Blues have 10 points in Group E, nine more than both Rennes and Krasnodar.

In Germany, Erling Braut Haaland scored twice, and became the fastest player to net 15 Champions League goals, as Borussia Dortmund brushed aside Club Bruges.

Haaland latched on to a Jadon Sancho pass to slot home, reaching the landmark in his 12th game – seven fewer than the previous record held by Ruud van Nistelrooy and Roberto Soldado.

England winger Sancho made it 2-0 with a curling, 20-yard free-kick.

Haaland, 20, swept home his second after the ball broke lose in the area.

Dortmund now need a point from their final two group games to advance to the last-16, while a win against Lazio in their penultimate match next Wednesday would see them claim top spot in Group F.

Norway striker Haaland, who was named 2020 Golden Boy over the weekend, was already the joint-fastest to five Champions League goals – taking three games, the same as Didier Drogba – and the quickest to score 10 goals (seven matches).

The most goals anyone had scored in 12 games before was the 11 by former Brazil striker Adriano.

Meanwhile, a total of four teams have qualified for the knockout stages of the Champions League following Tuesday’s matches.

They are: Barcelona, Juventus, Sevilla and Chelsea.

Barca who were without talismanic captain, Lionel Messi, thrashed Dynamo Kiev 4-0 in Ukraine.

Sergino Dest opened scoring in the second half, before Martin Braithwaite added a brace. Antoine Griezmann climbed off the bench to net the last goal.

Juventus grabbed the second slot from Group, after they saw off Ferencvaros 2-1, with Alvaro Morata scoring a late winner.

RESULTS

FK Krasnodar 1 – 2 Sevilla

Rennes 1 – 2 Chelsea

Dortmund 3 – 0 Club Bruges

Lazio 3 – 1 Zenit St Petersburg

Dynamo Kyiv 0 – 4 Barcelona

Juventus 2 – 1 Ferencvárosi TC

Man Utd 4 – 1 Istanbul Basaksehir

PSG 1 – 0 RB Leipzig

