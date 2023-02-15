Sports

UEFA League: Mbappe, Galtier believe PSG can beat Bayern in return leg

Kylian Mbappe said he was confident Paris St Germain could advance into the quarterfinals of the Champions League despite losing 1-0 to Bayern Munich in the first leg of their last-16 clash on Tuesday.

 

The France forward came on as a substitute in the 57th minute and ignited the game, having two goals disallowed for offside as his entrance changed the storyline of the match.

 

“We have to remember the final part of the game; we’re behind but we saw that we were able to cause them trouble. We need all our players to be healthy and go there to win and qualify,” said Mbappe, who was back after a two-week injury layoff.

 

Mbappe’s return to fitness is PSG’s best hope looking ahead to the March 8 second leg at the Allianz Arena.

 

“I was not supposed to play but I wanted to help my mates, bring some energy. We tried everything. Today I couldn’t do more,” he said.

 

Mbappe believes that if PSG are at full strength they can turn things around in Munich.

 

“It’s important that all our players are healthy, that everyone eats well, sleeps well,” he said.

 

“We saw that when we are all together we are able to play forward, to play attacking football and that they were not comfortable.”

 

Coach Christophe Galtier will also hope that Achraf Hakimi will be back on the right flank of the defence after he was replaced because of injury at halftime.

 

“I was counting on him but it quickly became evident that he could not play the whole game,” said Galtier.

 

“We took a risk with him but he quickly suffered from muscle pains.”

 

Galtier has hopes that the story will be different in three weeks in Munich.

 

“It’s another game. Tonight, nobody is out, nobody is through. I have a lot of hope. I hope we will have a lot of fresh players and that we will be able to play the way we played the last 20-25 minutes.”

 

Speaking further he said: “It might seem a banal thing to say but tonight nobody is through and nobody is out. I am daring to hope that we will be fresher in three weeks and if we can play the way we played in the last 25 to 30 minutes then we can beat Bayern,” said Galtier.

 

“The return leg will be in three weeks so we can hopefully get more players back for then and be fresher,” added Galtier, who had to contend with Morocco right-back Achraf Hakimi coming off hurt at halftime.

 

“We can’t say how long he will be out. Achraf had an intense World Cup where he played on through the pain and it was already difficult at Monaco (a 3-1 defeat on Saturday) where he couldn’t start,” he said.

 

“We took the risk this time but he developed a muscle problem early on.

 

“Unfortunately we conceded just as we were preparing for Kylian to come on. We had two or three chances and sadly it was not enough but the last half an hour gives us hope.”

 

*Courtesy: Reuters

 

