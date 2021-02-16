Sports

UEFA League: Mbappe hat-trick as PSG thump Barcelona

…as Salah, Mane goals see Liverpool take control of Leipzig tie

Kylian Mbappe scored a stunning hat-trick as Paris St-Germain ripped Barcelona apart in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie at the Nou Camp.
The night did not start well for last year’s runners-up when they fell behind to Lionel Messi’s 27th-minute penalty, reports the BBC.
Messi, regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, was then upstaged on his own turf by France World Cup winner Mbappe as PSG ruthlessly exposed the hosts.
Mbappe danced past Clement Lenglet and smashed in the equaliser before stroking home from 10 yards to turn the game around.
On-loan Everton striker Moise Kean continued his resurgence by heading in unchallenged at the far post to put the Ligue 1 champions in control of the tie.
With Barca looking to pull a goal back, they were caught on the counter-attack and Mbappe curled in the goal of the night with his third.
The second leg takes place on March 20 in Paris, by which time PSG hope to have Neymar back from a thigh injury to face his former side.
And Liverpool ended their dire recent run with a confidence-boosting victory over RB Leipzig to give themselves a superb chance of reaching the last eight of the Champions League.
Playing the away leg in Budapest’s Puskas Arena because of Covid-19 restrictions, the Reds struck twice in five minutes near the start of the second half, in both cases following defensive errors from the German side.
Mohamed Salah showed superb awareness to quickly latch on to a loose back-pass before finishing neatly.
Sadio Mane was then equally alert to take advantage of a fluffed attempted clearance from Nordi Mukiele to charge through and side-foot past Peter Gulacsi.
In what had been a fast-paced match between two high-pressing sides, the Reds’ greater experience and quality had started to tell before the break.
However, they were fortunate not to fall behind inside five minutes when Dani Olmo’s header from an Angelino cross struck the base of the post.
Having managed the game well after going 2-0 up, Jurgen Klopp’s side will defend their advantage at Anfield on March 10, when they will be firm favourites to go one round further than they managed last season.
RESULTS
Leipzig 0 – 2 Liverpool
Barcelona 1 – 4 PSG

Reporter

