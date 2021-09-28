Sports

UEFA League: Messi scores in PSG win, Liverpool thrash Porto, Sheriff stun Madrid

Lionel Messi scored his first Paris St-Germain goal in stunning fashion as they beat Manchester City in an enthralling Champions League group game.

Messi, making his fourth appearance for PSG since leaving Barcelona, ran from the halfway line before playing a one-two with Kylian Mbappe and leaving Ederson rooted to the spot with a lovely 20-yard shot, reports the BBC.

The roar from the Parc des Princes crowd was deafening as the Argentine, on his return from injury, added one PSG goal to the 672 he managed for Barca.

Idrissa Gueye had given last season’s French runners-up an early lead with an excellent drive into the top corner.

City had plenty of chances to score in between those goals with Raheem Sterling’s header hitting the bar and Bernardo Silva striking the woodwork from the rebound with an empty net in front of him.

They also had seven shots on target but could not beat Champions League debutant Gianluigi Donnarumma in PSG’s goal.

And Liverpool inflicted another heavy defeat on Porto to remain top of their group.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were superb throughout as they maintained their 100% start in the competition.

Mohamed Salah’s prodded finish set them on their way at the Estadio do Dragao, which once again proved a happy hunting ground.

And with memories of 4-1 and 5-0 victories in recent campaigns fresh in the mind they delivered a performance brimming with pace, precision and energy.

Sadio Mane extended their lead on the stroke of half-time with a back-post tap in and with the Reds wearing black armbands to mourn the death of Roger Hunt, fittingly Salah – their modern-day equivalent – contributed his second with a clinical finish into the bottom right corner.

Mehdi Taremi’s header briefly gave the hosts heart but Roberto Firmino added the fourth for Liverpool with home goalkeeper Diogo Costa stranded after woefully charging up the pitch to attempt to clear.

And the Brazilian rounded off a comprehensive victory late on after pouncing on a rebound from Curtis Jones’ volley.

In Spain, Sheriff Tiraspol produced one of the great Champions League shocks as the competition’s least experienced club upstaged 13-time European champions Real Madrid at the Bernabeu.

Sebastien Thill snatched victory for the tournament debutants with a stunning final-minute strike.

Jasurbek Yakhshiboev’s first-half header had given the visitors the lead.

Karim Benzema equalised from the penalty spot after relentless Real pressure, but Thill had the last word.

RESULTS

Ajax 2 – 0 Besiktas

Shakhtar Donetsk 0 – 0 Inter Milan

PSG 2 – 0 Man City

RB Leipzig 1 – 2 Club Bruges

FC Porto 1 – 5 Liverpool

AC Milan 1 – 2 Atl Madrid

Dortmund 1 – 0 Sporting

Real Madrid 1 – 2 Sheriff Tiraspol

