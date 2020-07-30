Sports

UEFA League: Messi to wear a special Adidas boots against Napoli

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi will wear special Adidas boots in their Champions League clash against Napoli in the reverse fixture of the round of 16 at the Camp Nou.
All eyes will be on the Argentine attacker to take them through to the next round of the competition, Messi will wear special footwear, the Adidas Nemeziz Messi Silver Metallic 19.1 features an illustration of the Argentine in extravagant colours.
They also display Messi performing his trademark celebration of looking up at the sky with both index fingers raised, as well as a No.10 on the instep.
Messi has been the best Barcelona player over the last 10 years and this time many of the club faithful will be looking onto the maestro to pull all string to ensure Barcelona claim a silverware this season.
It would be interesting to see what Adidas tag Nemeziz Messi Silver Metallic 19.1.

