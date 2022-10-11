UEFA League: Milan out to put things right against Chelsea – Tomori

AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori said they are determined to make amends for last week’s 3-0 Champions League defeat at Chelsea when the teams meet again at the San Siro on Tuesday.

An out-of-sorts Milan, who beat Juventus 2-0 in Serie A at the weekend, had just one shot on target in their defeat by the Premier League club in London and Tomori said the performance was not a true reflection of the talent in the side.

“I think for us, we knew that it wasn’t us,” Tomori told reporters on Monday. “We didn’t play as well as we know how to … how we’ve been playing since I’ve been here, a year and a half, a year and three quarters or whatever it is.

“Especially games like this where it’s tough, in a tough stadium in the Champions League, that’s where we want to really show ourselves. And we didn’t really manage to do it, which is disappointing for us…

“And now we have another opportunity directly a week after, in front of our fans as well, to put that game against Chelsea to bed and hopefully put in a good performance and hopefully get a good result.”

Tomori was at fault for Chelsea’s second goal as he failed to cut out a Reece James cross which Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang turned into the net.

“I think every game I try to give our best, and last week I know I didn’t do that,” Tomori added.

“In football, you rarely get another chance to really put it right… I have a chance to prove that I’m better than that.”

*Courtesy: AFP

