UEFA League: Napoli thrash Liverpool, Richarlison scores Spurs double

Liverpool were thrashed by Napoli in their first Champions League Group A game on a night to forget in Italy.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were 3-0 down at half time but it could easily have been more as Alisson saved a penalty and Virgil van Dijk made a goalline block, reports the BBC.

Piotr Zielinski put Napoli ahead from the spot in the fifth minute after Victor Osimhen had hit the post.

Andre-Frank Anguissa and Giovanni Simeone extended Napoli’s lead, before Zielinski scored again after the break.

It was a terrible opening half from Liverpool as Joe Gomez struggled to deal with Osimhen and was relieved when the Napoli forward trudged off with an injury before half-time.

His replacement, Simeone, needed just three minutes to score on his Champions League debut as Liverpool looked shell-shocked by the home side’s relentless forward approach.

There were chances for the visitors – Van Dijk had a header well saved, Mohamed Salah struck an effort at the goalkeeper and a teasing cross bounced dangerously off Harvey Elliott’s knee at the back post.

But Liverpool were sloppy in possession – even Salah mis-controlled a good pass from Trent Alexander-Arnold when well-placed in the box – and their defensive mistakes were punished by an expressive Napoli side.

Any hope of a second-half comeback were over when Zielinski chipped a finish over Alisson from close range to make it 4-0 and though Luis Diaz curled in for an immediate response and came close with a diving header, Liverpool were deservedly beaten.

Deadline-day signing Arthur Melo came on for his debut late in the second half and fellow midfielder Thiago returned from injury to make a brief cameo, but Liverpool will head home having now won just two of their last seven matches in all competitions.

And in London, Richarlison’s first goals for Tottenham broke Marseille’s stubborn resistance as Antonio Conte’s side made a winning return to the Champions League.

Marseille frustrated Spurs for large parts of this opening Group D game even after being reduced to 10 men early in the second half when Chancel Mbemba was sent off for a professional foul on Son Heung-min.

Spurs were struggling to make the breakthrough until Richarlison powered home a header from Ivan Perisic’s cross with 14 minutes left to open his account following his £60m summer move from Everton.

Richarlison added another with an even better header five minutes later, this time meeting Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s delivery at the far post to beat Marseille goalkeeper Pau Lopez and seal the points for Spurs.

And in one of the early kick offs, Rangers’ celebrated Champions League return descended into a debacle as ruthless Ajax ran riot in Amsterdam.

A nightmare first half obliterated hopes of a maiden win in the Dutch capital to mark the end of a 12-year absence from Europe’s top tournament.

Instead, the Europa League runners-up were outclassed thanks to goals from Edson Alvarez, Steven Berghuis, Mohammed Kudus and Steven Bergwijn.

Borna Barisic’s second-half strike was ruled out by VAR to top a grim night.

The defeat is Rangers’ second 4-0 defeat in the space of a week after their Old Firm slump at Celtic Park on Saturday.

RESULTS

Ajax 4 – 0 Rangers

Frankfurt 0 – 3 Sporting

Napoli 4 – 1 Liverpool

Tottenham 2 – 0 Marseille

Atletico 2 – 1 FC Porto

Club Bruges 1 – 0 B Leverkusen

Barcelona 5 – 1 Viktoria Plzen

Inter Milan 0 – 2 Bayern Munich

