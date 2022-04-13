Sports

UEFA League: ‘Nothing to regret’ – Chelsea boss Tuchel

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Thomas Tuchel says there are “no regrets” after holders Chelsea were knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid in a classic clash.

Trailing 3-1 from the first leg, the Blues forced extra time against the record 13-time winners at the Bernabeu before losing 5-4 on aggregate.

“These are the kind of defeats we can digest and swallow as we left nothing to regret out there,” said boss Tuchel.

“It was not meant to be. We were simply unlucky.”

Many had written off Chelsea’s hopes against Real, but when Timo Werner scored to make it 3-0 on the night in the 75th minute, the Blues were 15 minutes away from a sensational feat.

However, Rodrygo’s volley brought the scores back level on aggregate five minutes later before Karim Benzema – a hat-trick hero at Stamford Bridge six days earlier – headed the decisive goal which sent Real through.

“We showed the quality and character this team has and deserved to go through,” added Tuchel. “There is nothing to regret.”

However, the Chelsea boss was critical of the mistakes over two legs which led to Real’s goals.

Benzema’s extra-time goal came after Antonio Rudiger slipped in the box.

“We had a huge deficit to overcome because we did big mistakes in the first leg and today both goals come from mistakes from us,” added Tuchel.

“They took advantage of the mistakes with individual quality and that was enough because over the two legs we did too many of these big mistakes.”

Antonio Rudiger has scored five goals in all competitions for Chelsea this season, one more than he managed in his three previous campaigns combined

‘Punished for our mistakes’

Chelsea do not have long to recover from going out of Europe as they prepare to make a second visit of the season to Wembley.

They face Crystal Palace in an FA Cup semi-final on Sunday (16:30 BST) – a competition that offers them their last chance of landing a major domestic trophy.

Despite enjoying success in the FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup, they lost a penalty shootout to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final and are 12 points behind leaders Manchester City in the Premier League with just eight matches left.

“The positive is we didn’t give up,” said defender Rudiger.

“Not many teams can come and dominate Real Madrid as we did. But over the two legs if you make these kind of mistakes like we did, you get punished.

“It was a do or die for us. I think before the game not everybody thought we would have the 3-0. For them the individual class comes to light with Luka Modric and Benzema.”

*Courtesy: BBC

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

EXCITEMENT AS 2021/22 FOOTBALL SEASON KICKS-OFF ON GOtv

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The 2021/22 football season is here and football fans across Nigeria can bank on GOtv to bring all the matches to their TV screens as clubs in the most exciting divisions on the continent battle for honours. GOtv Max customers will enjoy a robust broadcast of the La Liga and Serie A matches including select […]
Sports

Gattuso defends misfiring Osimhen

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Napoli Boss Gennaro Gattuso has jumped to defence of striker Victor Osimhen after yet another poor game on Thursday in the Europa League against Granada. Osimhen struggled all night as Napoli went down 2-0 to the Spanish side in the first leg tie in the round of 32 clash. The Partenopei were beaten by a […]
Sports

Nigeria to meet Ghana in final Qatar 2022 qualifier

Posted on Author Reporter

  It is confirmed, an Anglophone African country will be at the Qatar 2022 as Ghana and Nigeria are pitched together in the play-off for the World Cup. The first leg will hold in Ghana while Nigeria host the all-important second leg. It is the fifth time both teams will cross path in the quest […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica