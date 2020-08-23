Sports

UEFA League: Okocha sends goodwill message to PSG

Nigerian football legend, Austin Okocha, has thrown his weight behind his former club Paris Saint-Germain, ahead of Sunday’s UEFA Champions League final tie against Bayern Munich in Lisbon, Portugal.
Okocha played for PSG for four years between 1998 and 2002.
He was signed by PSG after the France 1998 World Cup for £14 million; making him the most expensive African player at the time.
Several years down the line, Okocha’s former club is on the cusp of history and the revered soccer legend has sent a good luck message to them; congratulating them for a job well done so far and wishing them good luck ahead.
“Hello, it’s Jay Jay Okocha. I just want to say congratulations to players of Paris Saint-Germain and the manager for qualifying for the final of the Champions League. I wish you all the best for the final. Allez Paris!” Okocha said in a short video published on PSG’s verified Twitter handle.
PSG qualified for a first-ever Champions League final after a comfortable 3-0 win against RB Leipzig in the semi-final
A win on Sunday will see PSG complete a quadruple as Thomas Tuchel’s side has already won Ligue 1, French Cup and League Cup.
But PSG have a huge mountain to climb ahead of them in five-time Champions League winners, Bayern, who are targeting their second treble in their history after achieving the feat in 2013.
Many are yet to come to terms with Bayern’s 8-2 demolition of Barcelona in the quarter-final before they went on to dispatch Lyon in the semifinal with an identical 3-0 score-line just like PSG.

