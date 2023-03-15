Sports

UEFA League: Osimhen fires Napoli past Eintracht into last eight

*Real beat Liverpool

Victor Osimhen made sure Napoli reached the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time in their history with a brace in Wednesday’s 3-0 stroll past Eintracht Frankfurt.

Nigeria striker Osimhen struck either side of half-time to ensure no slip-ups in Naples and help Napoli secure a straightforward, and deserved, 5-0 aggregate win.

Piotr Zielinski added Napoli’s third from the penalty spot on a perfect night for southern Italy’s biggest club.

Luciano Spalletti’s side are close to securing their first Serie A title in over three decades and an already remarkable season got even better with a place in Friday’s draw for the last eight of Europe’s top club competition.

They have been powered to an almost certain domestic triumph and a deep run in Europe by red-hot Osimhen, who has now netted 23 times in all competitions for possibly the continent’s most exciting team.

Eintracht were without suspended France forward Randal Kolo Muani following his sending off in the first leg and the Bundesliga outfit did very little to trouble Napoli.

Oliver Glasner’s side head out of the competition on a night in which their fans were involved in serious disorder after travelling to Naples despite no tickets for away fans being put on sale.

And Karim Benzema struck for Real Madrid to clinch a 1-0 win over Liverpool and qualification for the Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday 6-2 on aggregate.

After the wild last 16 first leg clash at Anfield in February left Madrid sitting pretty with a three-goal advantage, Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp said his side only had a one percent chance of turning the tie around.

They stemmed the bleeding at the Santiago Bernabeu but never looked like mounting a stirring comeback of the type they managed against Barcelona in 2019, or AC Milan in the 2005 final.

Madrid have now knocked Liverpool out of the Champions League in three consecutive seasons, including beating them in last year’s final.

The 14-time record winners showed the nous to keep Liverpool at arm’s length, with defenders Eder Militao and Antonio Rudiger determined to shut out the visitors, along with goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

Reigning champions Madrid could have significantly stretched their lead, save for a series of superb stops by Liverpool stopper Alisson Becker and some unusually profligate finishing.

In the first leg, Madrid were lethal, with Vinicius Junior and Benzema netting twice each — neither had their shooting boots on in the Spanish capital.

Eventually they combined for Madrid’s winner after 78 minutes, with Vinicius slipping as he tried to shoot, but managing to hook the ball into Benzema’s path for a simple tap-in.

Madrid’s only worry was seeing their captain limp off after his goal amid an injury-hit season.

Liverpool, wildly inconsistent in this campaign, took heart from their 7-0 thrashing of Manchester United in the Premier League, but could not produce the same magic under the Bernabeu lights.

Klopp started with Diogo Jota alongside his usual attacking trio of Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo, deploying as much firepower as he could to try and mount a comeback.

The first chance of the game fell to Nunez but Courtois thwarted the Uruguayan, who was fed by Salah.

At the other end Madrid sliced open Liverpool but Toni Kroos could not find Benzema, back after missing the win over Espanyol in La Liga on Saturday with an ankle problem.

Vinicius did produce a superb pass to feed the French striker, but Benzema miscontrolled and could not get a shot away.

The hosts began to dominate, running rings around James Milner and Fabinho in midfield, and Alisson made a stunning save to deny Vinicius from point-blank range.

Eduardo Camavinga, selected over Aurelien Tchouameni in defensive midfield by Ancelotti, crashed a long-range effort against the crossbar, with Alisson getting his fingertips to it.

The Brazilian goalkeeper denied Vinicius at his near post after he got in behind Trent Alexander-Arnold — not for the first time — and watched a Luka Modric drive fly narrowly over.

Liverpool showed signs of life near the end of the first half, with Nunez forcing Courtois into a full length stop with a curling effort.

However Madrid were on top at the start of the second half and Alisson foiled Fede Valverde as he ran through on goal, before fielding a tame Benzema follow-up.

Camavinga impressed in midfield and helped create Benzema’s goal, with a drive forward pass in the build-up.

The striker has now scored seven times in the Champions League against Liverpool, more than any other player.

Benzema is key to Madrid’s bid to lift the trophy for a sixth time in 10 seasons, if he can stay fit.

RESULTS

• Napoli 3 – 0 Frankfurt

(Agg 5-0)FT

• Madrid 1 – 0 Liverpool

(Agg 6-2)FT

*Courtesy: AFP

