Sports

UEFA League: Porto edge Juve as Haaland puts Dortmund in charge against Sevilla

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Porto scored in the first minute of each half to edge ahead in their Champions League tie against Juventus.
Mehdi Taremi pounced on Rodrigo Bentancur’s poor back pass to slide in and convert after only 63 seconds.
Juventus were being outplayed but Adrien Rabiot saw an acrobatic effort pushed away, and Moussa Marega stroked home 19 seconds into the second half, reports the BBC.
But Federico Chiesa pulled a goal back on 82 minutes heading into the return leg of the last-16 tie on March 9.
And Erling Braut Haaland continued his stunning scoring run in the Champions League as Borussia Dortmund put aside their domestic woes to take control of their last-16 tie with Sevilla.
They trailed early on to a Suso shot that deflected in off Mats Hummels.
Mahmoud Dahoud levelled before Haaland got his 17th goal in 13 games in the competition to put them ahead.
It was 18 soon after via a neat finish, with Luuk de Jong scoring late on to give Sevilla hope in the tie.
The second leg in Germany is on March 9.
RESULTS
Porto 2 – 1 Juventus
Sevilla 1 – 3 Dortmund

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Report: Bale to arrive London Friday as Spurs close on deal with Madrid

Posted on Author Reporter

Gareth Bale will fly to London from Spain on Friday before completing a move to Tottenham from Real Madrid. Bale spent several hours at Madrid’s training ground on Thursday, where he was understood to be working out in the gym, as he awaited the green light to seal a deal that will see him return […]
Sports

I’ll stay at Barca for one more season, says Messi

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Lionel Messi confirmed Friday in an interview with Goal.com he’ll remain with Barcelona in the 2020-21 season. Messi told Barcelona last month he intended to leave this summer on a free transfer but he now has changed his mind and indicated a willingness to re-commit himself to the club for the coming campaign. Here’s his […]
Sports

UEFA League: Ronaldo to miss Barca clash after again testing positive for COVID-19

Posted on Author Reporter

  Cristiano Ronaldo will miss his reunion with Lionel Messi after another positive Covid-19 test ruled him out of Juventus’ Champions League match against Barcelona. Ronaldo has been self-isolating since he tested positive while on international duty with Portugal on October 13, reports Sky Sports. He returned another positive result last week, but underwent further […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica