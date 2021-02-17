UEFA League: Porto edge Juve as Haaland puts Dortmund in charge against Sevilla

Porto scored in the first minute of each half to edge ahead in their Champions League tie against Juventus.

Mehdi Taremi pounced on Rodrigo Bentancur’s poor back pass to slide in and convert after only 63 seconds.

Juventus were being outplayed but Adrien Rabiot saw an acrobatic effort pushed away, and Moussa Marega stroked home 19 seconds into the second half, reports the BBC.

But Federico Chiesa pulled a goal back on 82 minutes heading into the return leg of the last-16 tie on March 9.

And Erling Braut Haaland continued his stunning scoring run in the Champions League as Borussia Dortmund put aside their domestic woes to take control of their last-16 tie with Sevilla.

They trailed early on to a Suso shot that deflected in off Mats Hummels.

Mahmoud Dahoud levelled before Haaland got his 17th goal in 13 games in the competition to put them ahead.

It was 18 soon after via a neat finish, with Luuk de Jong scoring late on to give Sevilla hope in the tie.

The second leg in Germany is on March 9.

RESULTS

Porto 2 – 1 Juventus

Sevilla 1 – 3 Dortmund

