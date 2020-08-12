Sports

UEFA League: PSG shatter Atalanta with two stoppage-time goals to reach semis

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Paris St-Germain scored twice in stoppage-time in an incredible comeback against Atalanta and reach the Champions League semi-finals for the first time in 25 years.
A night of frustration for PSG forward Neymar looked set to ensure more continental disappointment for the French champions as Atalanta led through Mario Pasalic, reports the BBC.
But Neymar then laid on a 90th-minute equaliser for Marquinhos and substitute Kylian Mbappe teed up former Stoke striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting to slide in the winner.
On the 50th anniversary of the club’s founding, it looked like being a familiar tale of failure for PSG on European club football’s biggest stage.
Neymar, the world’s most expensive player, was all too often the only bright spark for Thomas Tuchel’s side, but was also guilty of two glaring misses.
But the introduction of Mbappe – the world’s second-most expensive player – proved crucial as his pace and quality finally undid the stubborn Atalanta rearguard and provided an astonishing finale to the first one-legged quarter-final in the re-shaped competition.
PSG will now face either RB Leipzig or Atletico Madrid in the first semi-final next Tuesday night.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports Top Stories

EPL: Man United, Chelsea clinch UEFA League tickets; Watford, Bournemouth relegated

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester United secured a place in the Champions League at the expense of Leicester City with victory at King Power Stadium. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side needed a point from this decisive final-day meeting to confirm a place in the top four – and break the hearts of the Foxes, who were in a Champions […]
Sports

FAs ‘ll determine representatives in Inter-club competitions – CAF

Posted on Author Adeolu Johnson

With the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) league yet to resume after the COVID-19 pandemic in the country and some major Africa countries, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has said it is the local football administrators that will determine its representatives in the next season Inter-club Competitions. Enyimba FC and Enugu Rangers represented Nigeria […]
Sports

EPL: Chelsea’s second-half comeback boosts top-four hopes

Posted on Author Reporter

*As Newcastle damage Sheffield’s European ambitions Chelsea boosted their hopes of Champions League football next season by coming from a goal down on their return to Premier League action to beat Aston Villa 2-1 at Villa Park. After dominating the majority of the first half, Frank Lampard’s side found themselves trailing at the interval when, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: