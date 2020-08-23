UEFA League: PSG target Holy Grail at Bayern’s expense

Curtains will finally fall on the longest European football season in history when Paris Saint Germain (PSG) face Germany powerhouse, Bayern Munich in the last game of the UEFA Champions League. However, due to the coronavirus, which broke out across the word last December, it has meant that the 2019/20 football season has been turned on its head after matches were suspended for more than three months.

Incidentally, UEFA’s decision to hold a mini ‘final eight’ tournament instead of the traditional home and away matches in order to be able to conclude this season has ensured fans have been treated to some very exhilarating games.

And thus after 12 days of some very enthralling match days, the competition is now down to just the final showdown between France and German as PSG face overwhelming favourites Bayern Munich for the most prestigious prize in club football.

Although the odds may be stacked heavily against the Parisian side, the fact that they have made it to the final for the first time in their history left the club’s President, Nasser Al-Khelaifi struggling for words after their impressive 3-0 semi-final victory over surprise package RB Leipzig on Tuesday night.

PSG – who remain on course for an unprecedented quadruple in 2019-20 – have dominated domestic football in France since Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) purchased the team in 2011, but the capital club are within touching distance of the coveted European crown that has long deserted them. “It’s an historic evening,” Al-Khelaifi told RMC Sport.

“This is the first time that we have gone to the Champions League final. The players, they had a magnificent match, it’s a magnificent evening against a d i f – ficult team. “We played great matches after difficult times. Now we will play the final. This is a dream.”

Tuesday’s t r i u m p h , courtesy of goals f r o m M a r – quinh o s , A n – g e l D i Mar i a and Juan B e r – nat in Lisbon, finally laid to rest choking tag that had followed the Parc des Prince side since their stunning collapses in three consecutive seasons of failing to get beyond the Round of 16 stage First in 2016/17 not even a 4-0 first leg win over Barcelona was enough as France’s most successful side crumbled 6-1 in the return leg to crash out 6-5.

Twelve months later it was eventual winners, Real Madrid that ended their progression courtesy of home and away wins before last season’s heartbreak i n front of home fans when Manchester United triumphed 3-1 after losing at Old Trafford 2-0 to go through on away goals after the two-leg tie ended 3-3.

However, standing in the way of the 50-year-old club is five-time winner, Bayern whose attacking prowess blew L i o n e l M e s s i ’ s Barcelona away 8-2 in the quarterfinals.

The Bavarians then followed up by putting 3-0 past another French side, Lyon on Wednesday night. Although they parade one of the oldest sides in the competition (at 27.7 years), with more than half of the first team players over 30, it has in no way diminished their effectiveness on the field of play.

Under Hansi Flick, the older players, like Jerome Boateng, Manuel Neuer, Robert Lewandowski, Manuel Neuer and Thomas Muller, have been reborn and with the injection of youngsters like Alphonso Davies (19), Joshua Kimmich (25) and Serge Gnabry (25) ensuring that the 20-time German champions are now one of the most feared sides in Europe.

In fact the German side has not lost since December 11 last year and unlike the Parisian side which is appearing in its first final it will be the 11th occasion for Bayern. Unfortunately for PSG this is the team they have to beat if they want to lift their Holy Grail!

And should the trend of previous games be anything to go by, fans should be in for a treat of high class football this evening

But one quick thought for those who like to bet – do not forget that football is not an exact science and like we have already seen upsets are part and parcel of the ‘beautiful game’!

And who knows what the Estádio da Luz in Lisbon, Portugal holds in store for both sides.

