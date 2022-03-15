UEFA League: Rangnick expects Ronaldo to deliver, Simeone praises ‘happy’  Felix

Ralph Rangnick backed Cristiano Ronaldo for another crucial display in Manchester United’s Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid, just three days after his impressive hat-trick against Tottenham.

And host Rangnick, the Spanish champions, in the second leg of the round of 16 on Tuesday, after drawing 1-1 in Madrid last month.

United are seeking to reach the Champions League quarter-finals for only the third time since the retirement of Alex Ferguson in 2013, who won the cup twice during his tenure as club manager.

Ronaldo will be key to United’s hopes of progressing after the Portuguese forward silenced his critics in a 3-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

The 37-year-old’s hat-trick came after a dismal one-goal streak in 10 matches has raised questions about his future at Old Trafford, with hints he is unhappy with the club’s guidance under interim manager Rangnick.

Ronaldo has just 72 hours to recover from his efforts against Tottenham, but Rangnick is confident he will still be able to put in an outstanding performance with a lot at stake.

“Well, I’m not worried because he hasn’t been able to recover,” Rangnick said on Monday. “Up until now he’s always been someone who takes great care of himself and his body and knows exactly what to do, so I’m not worried about that.

“If he can score three more goals, we will see. I mean, it is not easy to score three goals against this team at all.

“I think his overall performance was just good, if not very good and that’s what we hope to get again tomorrow night. But it’s not just about Cristiano, it’s about the whole team.”

Ronaldo has often been a thorn in the side of Atletico when he played for Real Madrid and his trophies against Tottenham will give Diego Simeone’s side even more anxiety.

Rangnick believes his star striker has confirmed why he is so afraid of defenders across Europe.

“I think it showed what kind of professional player he is, what kind of level he can still play at,” the German said.

“For us it is important with performances like the one he has shown, he is still a very important player in this team. He can make the difference.”

Atlético will be looking to acquire their in-form Portuguese striker, with Joao Felix entering the game after five goals in his last five matches.

The 22-year-old has struggled for consistency since joining from Benfica for €126 million in 2019.

“Joao is doing what the team needs from him,” Simeone said. “He’s doing very well, he’s happy and excited and that’s very important to him individually because then it allows him to contribute collectively, which is what matters.”

Atletico also recovered recently, having achieved three consecutive victories in La Liga since the draw with United, when they conceded a late goal by Anthony Ilanga at the Wanda Metropolitano.

“Looking at the teams, I expect a game that will deteriorate,” Simeone said. “We will be up front and we will be behind. We will have to take advantage of any mistakes they make.”

United, who are struggling to finish in the top four in the Premier League, have not won the Champions League since 2008 but Rangnick isn’t looking that far yet.

“We want to try everything we can and hopefully we will be in the quarter-finals,” he said. “But even if we do that, there are other good teams in the competition.

United midfielder Bruno Fernandes became available after a negative coronavirus test was ruled out on Saturday. Scott McTominay and Luke Shaw are also in contention after injuries.

Atletico have a number of injury concerns. Thomas Lemar, Jeffrey Kondogbia, Mario Hermoso and Sim Vrsaljko may all be absent.

*Courtesy: AFP

