UEFA League: Rashford scores hat-trick as Man Utd thump RB Leipzig

*Wins for Chelsea, PSG, Barca

Marcus Rashford came off the bench to score a clinical hat-trick as Manchester United continued their recent momentum by taking apart RB Leipzig in the Champions League.

England international Rashford came on just after the hour mark and netted three goals in 18 minutes, first running clear to calmly slot in, then smashing in a terrific second, before drilling home a third in stoppage time, reports the BBC.

Teenage forward Mason Greenwood scored his first goal in the competition, latching onto Paul Pogba’s defence-splitting pass before drilling a precise, low finish into the far corner.

Greenwood produced another thumping effort straight at Peter Gulasci, while the visiting goalkeeper also kept out Anthony Martial’s poked effort.

But when Martial was tripped in the box with three minutes to go, he converted the penalty in a thumping victory for the Red Devils.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side backed up their excellent win at Paris St-Germain in their opening game by collecting another impressive three points to extend their unbeaten run to four games.

United’s backline had a comfortable night, David de Gea keeping out efforts from Christopher Nkunku and Ibrahima Konate.

In the Group H’s other game, last year’s runners-up Paris St-Germain picked up their first points with a 2-0 win at Istanbul Basaksehir.

Everton forward Moise Kean scored twice as Paris St-Germain recovered from losing Neymar to injury to beat Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League.

PSG were not at their best but went ahead in the second half when Kean, on loan from the Toffees, headed in.

Neymar had gone off midway through the first half after appearing to pull a muscle.

Kean then got his second with a fine finish on the turn inside the box.

The result was a little harsh on the hard-working hosts, who had the better chances before Kean first struck.

Shortly before PSG’s goal, Edin Visca had forced a good save out of goalkeeper Keylor Navas after capitalising on a defensive error.

Navas made another good save to prevent the hosts from equalising, batting away Deniz Turuc’s stinging half-volley on the run.

And Hakim Ziyech scored his first Chelsea goal as Frank Lampard’s side picked up three points in an emphatic Champions League win in Russia.

Ziyech, 27, swept in on his first start for the club to add to goals from Callum Hudson-Odoi, Timo Werner and Christian Pulisic as Chelsea returned to goalscoring ways in style.

Back-to-back goalless draws had signalled that Lampard had made strides in sorting out his side’s defence, and while they will face tougher opposition than Russian new boys Krasnodar, the manager will be delighted that his attacking riches also kicked into gear after midfielder Jorginho had missed an early penalty.

Four points from two games is a solid start to their Champions League campaign and despite their run of draws Chelsea have now lost just once in 10 games this term.

And Lionel Messi and Ousmane Dembele scored as Barcelona comfortably beat Juventus to make it two wins from two in the Champions League.

Dembele opened the scoring when his deflected shot looped over Wojciech Szczesny in the Juventus goal.

Messi then wrapped up the win in stoppage time when he coolly converted a penalty after substitute Ansu Fati had been fouled.

When the draw for the group stage had been made, this fixture caught the eye for the possibility of a Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi reunion for the first time in two years.

However, Ronaldo was left out of the squad after having another test for Covid-19 earlier this week, with the Portugal international self-isolating since a positive test on 13 October.

Without him, Juventus lacked bite and although Alvaro Morata had the ball in the back of the net on three occasions, each one was ruled out by the Video Assistant Referee.

Juventus also had Merih Demiral sent off before Barcelona scored their second with the Turkey international picking up a second yellow card.

Victory means Barcelona are top of Group G, three points ahead of Juventus and Dynamo Kyiv.

RESULTS

Krasnodar 0 – 4 Chelsea

Istanbul Basaksehir 0 – 0 PSG

Sevilla 1 – 0 Rennes

B’Dortmund 2 – 0 Zenit St Petersburg

Club Bruges 1 – 1 Lazio

Juventus 0 – 2 Barcelona

Man Utd 5 – 0 RB Leipzig

Ferencvárosi TC 2 – 2 Dynamo Kyiv

