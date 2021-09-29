Sports

UEFA League: Ronaldo hits injury-time winner for Man United, Juve beat Chelsea

Cristiano Ronaldo scored an injury-time as Manchester United came from behind to beat Villarreal in an action-packed Champions League Group A contest.

And Federico Chiesa’s goal 10 seconds into the second half secured victory for Juventus against holders Chelsea, reports the BBC.

In Portugal, Benfica swept aside Barcelona to heap more pressure on boss Ronald Koeman, whose side have made their worst start to a Champions League campaign.

Barca have lost their opening two matches for the first time, and sit bottom of Group E.

Benfica opened the scoring inside three minutes, when Darwin Nunez cut inside and finished low into the near corner.

Rafa Silva then clipped in a second and Nunez netted a penalty in a comfortable victory for the home side.

Nunez also hit the post from out wide after rounding stranded Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who made a rash decision to charge out of his area.

Luuk de Jong missed a glorious chance to level for the visitors early in the first half when presented with a seemingly open goal.

Things got worse for Koeman and the La Liga side when Eric Garcia was sent off for a second booking with three minutes remaining.

Defeat means Barcelona are in danger of failing to reach the knockout stage for the first time since the 2003-04 season, when they did not qualify for the Champions League.

RESULTS

Atalanta 1 – 0 Young Boys

Zenit St Petersburg 4 – 0 Malmö FF

Benfica 3 – 0 Barcelona

Bayern Munich 5 – 0 Dynamo Kyiv

Man Utd 2 – 1 Villarreal

RB Salzburg 2 – 1 Lille

Wolfsburg 1 -1 Sevilla

Juventus 1 – 0 Chelsea

