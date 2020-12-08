UEFA League: Ronaldo outshines Messi as Juve win at Barca, Leipzig knock out Man Utd

Cristiano Ronaldo scored two penalties to take his Champions League goal tally to 134 as Juventus beat Barcelona to seal top spot in Group G.

Ronaldo sent Marc-Andre ter Stegen the wrong way after being fouled by Uruguay defender Ronald Araujo.

Juve doubled their lead through Weston McKennie’s bicycle kick before Ronaldo added a second with a video assistant referee-awarded penalty, reports the BBC.

It is Barcelona’s first defeat in a group game since 2016.

They started the day with a three-point cushion over Juve but finish second and will be unseeded in next Monday’s last-16 draw.

Barcelona forward Lionel Messi and Ronaldo, regarded as the two greatest players of their generation, were facing one another for the first time since May 2018.

While Ronaldo scored two, Messi was frustrated by 42-year-old Juve keeper Gianluigi Buffon, who made a string of fine saves.

Ronaldo comes out on top against Messi

This was the 36th, and possibly final, meeting between great rivals Messi and Ronaldo on the international, European and domestic stage.

They have won the Champions League nine times between them, scoring a combined 252 goals in the competition.

But this was Ronaldo’s night, the Portuguese scoring for the first time in the Champions League against Barcelona with Messi on the pitch.

Twelve years on from their first meeting, Ronaldo, the all-time leading scorer in Champions League history, got the better of his arch-rival.

Earlier in the 2020-21 season, Messi became the first player to score in 16 successive Champions League campaigns.

Messi had seven shots on target but could find no way past Buffon, while Antoine Griezmann headed against the bar.

At the age of 35, Ronaldo might not get too many more chances to cross swords with Messi.

He still trails Messi 16-11 in terms of victories between the two but this was a night to savour for Juventus’ former Real Madrid player.

And Manchester United’s season suffered a huge blow as a defeat at German side RB Leipzig knocked them out of the Champions League.

Needing just a draw to progress to the last 16, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side conceded twice inside 13 minutes to leave their hopes in tatters before RB Leipzig added what appeared to be a killer third with 20 minutes left.

United staged their now customary second-half fightback thanks to a Bruno Fernandes penalty and Harry Maguire header, but ultimately fell short.

It is small solace for United that they now drop into the Europa League – a competition they won in 2017.

Meanwhile, season before his knee injury

Midfielder Jorginho scored from the spot as Chelsea finished their successful Champions League Group E campaign with a point against Krasnodar.

Frank Lampard made 10 changes to the side that defeated Leeds at the weekend, giving a first senior start to Tino Anjorin, while fellow 19-year-old midfielder Billy Gilmour made his first start since recovering from injury.

The ‘second string’ Blues dominated the early possession, but the Russian side looked dangerous on the break and took the lead in the 24th minute through Remy Cabella. The former Newcastle player started and finished the move with a low shot that sneaked in past the reach of Kepa Arrizabalaga.

However, four minutes later the English side were level when Jorginho converted a penalty after Tammy Abraham had been fouled in the area by Brazilian midfielder Kaio.

England striker Abraham also went close with a low shot that was deflected wide by the boot of keeper Evgeni Gorodov.

The Blues finish Group E as winners with 14 points from their six games.

RESULTS

GROUP E

Chelsea 1 – 1 FK Krasnodar

Rennes 1 – 3 Sevilla

GROUP F

Lazio 2 – 2 Club Bruges

Zenit St Petersburg 1 – 2 B Dortmund

GROUP G

Barcelona 0 – 3 Juventus

Dynamo Kyiv 1 – 0 Ferencvárosi TC

GROUP H

PSG v Istanbul Basaksehir*

(postponed)

RB Leipzig 3 – 2 Man Utd

Like this: Like Loading...