Sports

UEFA League: Sancho a victim of Solskjaer’s struggle to strike right balance

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was left with no excuses in his quest to end the club’s four-year trophy drought when Cristiano Ronaldo headlined a starry transfer window.

But the Norwegian has failed to match expectations and Saturday’s 4-2 loss at Leicester left United five points adrift in the Premier League title race and already out of the League Cup.

The scrutiny on Solskjaer is increasing ahead of Atalanta’s visit to Old Trafford in the Champions League on Wednesday with progress to the last 16 of Europe’s premier club competition far from certain.

Ronaldo’s last-gasp strike to snatch a 2-1 win over Villarreal three weeks ago was badly needed after United lost their opening game in Group F to Swiss champions Young Boys.

Solskjaer already has one early group stage exit on his CV. Last season the Red Devils blew a perfect start to be knocked out by Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig.

Failure to reach the knockout stages again could be the final blow to Solskjaer’s credibility among a fanbase beginning to turn on the man who famously won them the Champions League with a stoppage time goal against Bayern Munich in 1999.

NO RETURN ON INVESTMENT

United spent £73 million to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund in July and followed that with the impressive capture of four-time Champions League winner Raphael Varane from Real Madrid.

But Ronaldo’s return relegated Sancho’s signing to the shadows.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has scored five times in eight games since returning to the club where he made his name.

However, United have won only three of those eight games.

“The performances have been so shoddy all season in terms of team performances,” said former Manchester United captain Gary Neville.

“There’s been some good results and some great individual goals, but the overall performances and the unit in and out of possession have been shoddy.”

Sancho has embodied those struggles more than most.

He was a prolific scorer and creator during four seasons in Germany, where he blossomed into one of Europe’s most promising attacking talents, but United are yet to see any return on their investment with no goals or assists in his first 10 appearances for the club.

The 21-year-old has not been helped by persistent tinkering with his role.

Initially signed to fill United’s need for a right winger, he has found himself more often playing from the left with Mason Greenwood forced onto the right by Ronaldo’s presence through the middle.

Now Marcus Rashford and Edinson Cavani are coming back to fitness.

Solskjaer has so far tried to accommodate as many of his arsenal of attacking players as possible with a front three backed up by Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba in midfield.

Pogba and Fernandes have already spoken out at the need for a clearer tactical plan. Solskjaer hinted after Saturday’s loss that he has tough choices to make.

“We need to look at the whole set-up and balance of the team and maybe something has to give. Lately, we have not been in great form, we’ve lost too many points and that is something we have to look at,” said Solskjaer.

“We might have to change. Do we need more legs in there?”

Sancho may well be the fall guy, making way for an extra body in midfield, but that would again highlight the muddled thinking that has epitomised United’s years of decline since Alex Ferguson’s departure as manager in 2013.

After the club spent nearly two years pursuing his signature, it has taken barely two months for Sancho’s role in the team to be questioned.

*Courtesy: AFP

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Minister names Ibitoye SA Multimedia

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has appointed ace sports journalist, Toyin Ibitoye, as his Special Assistant, Multimedia.   He is expected to bring his wealth of experience to bear on the job. Ibitoye till date, is the Executive Producer of Sunrise Sports, a sports broadcast and marketing company based in Lagos, […]
Sports

Ex-Nigerian footballer survives rocket hit in Israel

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Former Nigeria U-23 striker Ibezito Ogbonna says he is lucky to be alive after his apartment in the Israeli city of Ashdod was hit by a rocket fired from Gaza last week. The 38-year-old, who won the Israeli Cup with Hapoel Tel Aviv in 2006 and 2007, was at home with his wife and two […]
Sports

Super Eagles ready to extend unbeaten streak with Cameroon friendly

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Super Eagles say they are determined to extend an unbeaten streak of five matches when they confront the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon at the Stadion Wiener Neustadt in the Austrian capital in an international friendly on Friday evening. Three-time African champions Nigeria have not lost a match since they were edged by the odd […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica