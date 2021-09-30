Sports

UEFA League: Solskjaer hails De Gea as best in world after Villarreal win

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer described David de Gea as the “best goalkeeper in the world” and said the Spaniard had rescued them in Wednesday’s 2-1 Champions League win over Villarreal.

Cristiano Ronaldo grabbed the headlines with his stoppage-time winner as United came from behind to secure their first win in Group F but for Solskjaer, De Gea was man of the match.

“Thankfully we had the best goalkeeper in the world,” Solskjaer told reporters. “David was fantastic. Second half, they had more of the ball, it was open and they deserved to lead.”

De Gea did not enjoy similar acclaim in last season’s Europa League final against Villarreal, failing to save 11 kicks in a penalty shootout before missing his own effort to hand the Spaniards the title.

Solskjaer said he was pleased with his response.

“He had a difficult summer after (the Europa League final), he went to the Euros, didn’t play there, but he’s really come back with a determination, a belief and work rate I enjoy,” Solskjaer said.

“In this game he got his deserved outcome, because he saved us tonight. We have to be realistic and say that.”

United, who were stunned by Young Boys in their opening game of Europe’s elite club competition, are third in the group with three points from two games.

They return to Premier League action against Everton at Old Trafford on Saturday.

*Courtesy: Reuters

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Wilder wants $20m step-aside fee, says Fury

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Tyson Fury has claimed that Deontay Wilder has asked for a $20m fee to step aside to allow him to fight Anthony Joshua. A court of arbitration ruled this week that Fury must fight Wilder again by September 15 which would scupper plans for an undisputed title fight against Joshua on August 14. “What a […]
Sports

Emotions reign supreme at NFF Awards

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

It was an emotional night on Monday as the Super Falcons class of 1999 were awarded at the 2021 Nigeria Football Federation/Aiteo Award Nite.   The team dominated the women’s football scene for so many years with the team remaining the only side to have reached the quarter-final of the women’s World Cup in 1999. […]
Sports

EPL: Chelsea come from 3-0 to draw Baggies

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Tammy Abraham scored a stoppage-time equaliser to complete an incredible comeback and rescue a point for Chelsea at West Bromwich Albion after they had trailed 3-0 at half-time. In a thrilling match, West Brom looked to be heading for their first win back in the Premier League after racing into a commanding lead inside the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica