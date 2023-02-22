Sports

UEFA League: Spalletti warns Napoli ‘it’s not done’ after Frankfurt first leg win

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti warned his side’s “biggest enemy is to think it’s done” after Tuesday’s 2-0 last 16, first leg win at a ten-man Eintracht Frankfurt.

Napoli won their first ever Champions League away knockout match thanks to goals either side of the half from Victor Osimhen and Giovanni Di Lorenzo.

“It was an end-to-end game, which we want and thrive in. We need to stay calm, very calm,” Spalletti told Sky Sports before March 15’s return fixture.

“There’s the second leg still. Our biggest enemy is to think it’s done,” he added.

Napoli are 15 points clear atop the Serie A table and look set for their first title in more than 30 years.

Mexico forward Hirving Lozano, who was named player of the match by Uefa, told Sky Sport: “We need to keep working hard to carry on like this. We have to think game by game.”

“We did very well against a strong side. It was tough at first but we had a great game.”

Frankfurt, who are playing their in debut Champions League season, were reduced to ten men after 58 minutes when France striker Randal Kolo Muani stepped on the shin of Napoli midfielder Frank Anguissa.

Frankfurt midfielder Mario Goetze said the side were left with an uphill battle after Kolo Muani got his marching orders.

“With the red card, I didn’t see it but naturally it was a killer at 1-0 down to go a man down.”

Goetze, who picked up a yellow for complaining to the referee, said he felt the decision was “harsh” against his star striker.

The 2014 World Cup winner said his side needed to be calmer and criticised himself for the error which led to Napoli’s opening goal.

“That cannot happen against a team like Napoli, who can play so well on the counter.”

Eintracht manager Oliver Glasner said the difference was how Napoli were able to exploit his side’s mistakes.

“We made a mistake on the halfway line and Napoli had the speed and the quality to use it.

“Then we showed our inexperience and our nervousness – and after the red card, the 2-0 result is to be expected.”

Glasner, who took Frankfurt to a surprise Europa League triumph last season in his first year in charge, praised Napoli’s stunning run of form.

“If you’ve only lost two games in the past eight months, you get a lot of self confidence and you know what you’re doing.”

RESULT

Frankfurt 0 – 2 Napoli

*Courtesy: AFP

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Spain legend, Casillas, criticises Messi’s seventh Ballon d’Or win

Posted on Author Reporter

  Following the 2021 Ballon d’Or Awards held last night, former Spain international and Real Madrid goalkeeper, Iker Casillas has said it has become more difficult for him to believe in football awards. The men’s Ballon d’Or prize was won by Paris St-Germain player, Lionel Messi for a record seventh time while Alexia Putellas took […]
Sports

Newcastle, Man Utd reach EFL Cup semis

Posted on Author Reporter

    Marcus Rashford scored two late goals to take his tally for the season to 15 and put Manchester United into the Carabao Cup semi-finals at the expense of League One Charlton at Old Trafford. Antony’s superb first-half opener gave United the advantage but Dean Holden’s visitors claimed plenty of credit for the way […]
Sports

Man Utd , Liverpool, Atletico Madrid vs Valencia live on GOtv

Posted on Author Our Reporters

SuperSport viewers on GOtv can look forward to action from the 2020-21 FA Cup, La Liga and Serie A this weekend, with matches scheduled for 22-25 January 2021. The pick of fourth round matches in the FA Cup is definitely the meeting of Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford. The traditional rivals met recently […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica