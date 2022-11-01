UEFA League: Spurs through to last 16, Liverpool beat Napoli

Tottenham went through as Group D winners after coming from behind in stoppage time to beat Marseille on a dramatic and frantic evening in France.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg struck in the 95th minute to secure Tottenham’s progress to the last 16 on a night where they were once heading out of the competition, reports the BBC.

Spurs needed a draw to qualify from Group D but Marseille took the lead through defender Chancel Mbemba on the stroke of half-time.

That meant Spurs dropped to third place in the table – heading into the Europa League – before Clement Lenglet equalised early in the second half.

Tottenham were holding on desperately late on, but as Marseille pushed for the winner they needed to go through, they were caught on the break and Hojbjerg sealed victory for Spurs.

At Anfield, Liverpool ended Napoli’s flawless Champions League record with victory at Anfield but still had to settle for second place in Group A.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were looking to bounce back from Saturday’s home defeat by Leeds United and their spirits will be lifted by Darwin Nunez’s late winner that ended the impressive La Liga leaders’ unbeaten 21-game run.

Liverpool never looked remotely like securing the four-goal winning margin they would have needed against the impressive Serie A leaders, who have exerted complete domination over the group, but these three points will act as a real boost to morale.

Thiago Alcantara brought a save from Napoli keeper Alex Meret in the first half, while Napoli thought they had broken the deadlock after the break only for defender Leo Ostigard’s header from a free-kick to be ruled out for offside after a lengthy video assistant referee (VAR) examination.

A game of few chances looked to be heading for a draw but Liverpool snatched the win when Mohamed Salah forced home a close-range finish five minutes from time, with Nunez firing in a second in added time.

And a harrowing first Champions League campaign in 12 years for Rangers came to a close with the ignominy of a new pointless record for the group phase.

Rangers needed an improbable five-goal swing to beat Ajax to third place and the Europa League. What they got was another painful reminder of the ruthless quality in this tournament.

Goals from Steven Berghuis, Mohammed Kudus and Francisco Conceicao made it six straight defeats for Ibrox men, as a James Tavernier penalty left them with a goal difference of minus 20.

Rangers are the first Scottish team to go through the group without a point and become the 22nd side in the history of the competition to do so.

Dinamo Zagreb had previously held the unwanted worst record with a minus 19 goal difference from season 2011-12 – a tally matched by Viktoria Plzen this term but eclipsed by the Premiership side.

Injuries have hampered Rangers but the gulf between the Glasgow team and their Group A opponents has been stark.

The air was still thick with smoke from Ajax fans’ pre-match pyrotechnics when the visitors struck. A slick move opened up the Rangers defence, with Kudus providing a neat lay-off for Berghuis to side-foot beyond Allan McGregor.

RESULTS

GROUP A

• Liverpool 2 – 0 Napoli

• Rangers 1 – 3 Ajax

GROUP B

• B Leverkusen 0 – 0 Club Bruges

• FC Porto 2 – 1 Atl Madrid

GROUP C

• Bayern Munich 2 – 0 Inter Milan

• Viktoria Plzen 2 – 4 Barcelona

GROUP D

• Marseille 1 – 1 Tottenham

• Sporting 1 – 2 Frankfurt

