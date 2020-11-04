Sports

UEFA League: Ter Stegen set for Barca return against Dynamo Kiev

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen has officially recovered from his knee injury and is available to play in tonight’s Champions League encounter against Dynamo Kiev.
The shot-stopper underwent an operation in August which had ruled him out of the opening weeks of the campaign.
Now Diario Sport report that the German goalkeeper has been given the medical discharge is back in full training and is now in line to be selected for the first time this season against the Ukrainian side.
The German has grown into one of the most important players at the Camp Nou and starred across 46 matches for the club last season.
The 27-year-old has demonstrated he is one of football’s elite goalkeepers with a series of world-class performances for the Blaugrana, whom he joined from Borussia Mochengladbach in 2014 for €12m.
Neto is the current Barcelona back-up goalkeeper and has started every game to date for the team this season but is now likely to return to deputy duties following the return of Ter Stegen.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

NWFL congratulates Obaseki over re-election in Edo

Posted on Author Rotimi Matthew

The management of the Nigeria Women Football League has sent their warmest congratulations to Governor Godwin Obaseki on his re-election at the just concluded 2020 Edo State gubernatorial polls.   Governor Obaseki won the keenly contested reelection bid on the ticket of the People’s Democratic Party over his closest challenger, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, of the […]
Sports

Man United look to shame Chelsea at Old Trafford

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Manchester United should take plenty of confidence from Tuesday’s Champions League win over PSG into their Premier League clash with Chelsea.   The Red Devils can also take heart from a good home record versus the Blues, who last claimed victory at Old Trafford back in 2013. It has been a topsy-turvy start to the […]
Sports

UEFA League: PSG shatter Atalanta with two stoppage-time goals to reach semis

Posted on Author Reporter

  Paris St-Germain scored twice in stoppage-time in an incredible comeback against Atalanta and reach the Champions League semi-finals for the first time in 25 years. A night of frustration for PSG forward Neymar looked set to ensure more continental disappointment for the French champions as Atalanta led through Mario Pasalic, reports the BBC. But […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: