UEFA League: Ter Stegen set for Barca return against Dynamo Kiev

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen has officially recovered from his knee injury and is available to play in tonight’s Champions League encounter against Dynamo Kiev.

The shot-stopper underwent an operation in August which had ruled him out of the opening weeks of the campaign.

Now Diario Sport report that the German goalkeeper has been given the medical discharge is back in full training and is now in line to be selected for the first time this season against the Ukrainian side.

The German has grown into one of the most important players at the Camp Nou and starred across 46 matches for the club last season.

The 27-year-old has demonstrated he is one of football’s elite goalkeepers with a series of world-class performances for the Blaugrana, whom he joined from Borussia Mochengladbach in 2014 for €12m.

Neto is the current Barcelona back-up goalkeeper and has started every game to date for the team this season but is now likely to return to deputy duties following the return of Ter Stegen.

