Sports

UEFA League: Two Atletico players test positive for COVID-19

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Atletico Madrid say two individuals have tested positive for coronavirus before Thursday’s Champions League quarter-final against RB Leipzig in Lisbon.
The Spanish club said the unnamed individuals are isolating at home.
The positive cases were discovered after first-team players and club staff travelling to Lisbon were tested in Madrid on Saturday, reports the BBC.
They will now be retested along with close contacts of the positive cases.
“This motivates changes in the training schedules, in the structure and development of the trip and the accommodation in the Portuguese capital,” Atletico said in a statement.
“The club will coordinate the new schedules with UEFA and as soon as there is a new plan it will be made public. It also calls for maximum respect for the identity of the two positive cases.”
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Champions League is concluding with a ‘final eight’ tournament in Lisbon, with single-leg games held behind closed doors.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

COVID-19: NPFL Clubs want 2019/2020 season to end

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

S eventeen out of the 20 clubs competing for honours in the Nigeria Professional Football League have voted that the 2019/2020 season should come to an end amidst the COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the entire world.     The decision was reached after a meeting of the representatives of the 17 cubs on Sunday with two […]
Sports

EPL: Vardy rescues late point for Leicester at Arsenal

Posted on Author Reporter

*As Welbeck gives Watford crucial win, Chelsea hold on to beat Palace Jamie Vardy’s late equaliser gave Leicester City a vital point to keep their Champions League hopes on track and end Arsenal’s recent winning streak. The Gunners looked on course for a fifth successive victory to maintain their outside chances of a place in […]
Sports

Champions League to be completed in ‘final eight’ format

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

This season’s Champions League and Europa League competitions will be completed in August with ‘final eight’ tournaments in Lisbon, Portugal and in cities across Germany. The Women’s Champions League will also be a knockout tournament, in northern Spain between 21 to 30 August. Competitions were suspended in March because of the Covid-19 pandemic. UEFA also […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: