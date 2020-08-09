Sports

UEFA League: Two Atletico players test positive for COVID-19

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Atletico Madrid say two individuals have tested positive for coronavirus before Thursday’s Champions League quarter-final against RB Leipzig in Lisbon.
The Spanish club said the unnamed individuals are isolating at home.
The positive cases were discovered after first-team players and club staff travelling to Lisbon were tested in Madrid on Saturday, reports the BBC.
They will now be retested along with close contacts of the positive cases.
“This motivates changes in the training schedules, in the structure and development of the trip and the accommodation in the Portuguese capital,” Atletico said in a statement.
“The club will coordinate the new schedules with UEFA and as soon as there is a new plan it will be made public. It also calls for maximum respect for the identity of the two positive cases.”
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Champions League is concluding with a ‘final eight’ tournament in Lisbon, with single-leg games held behind closed doors.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Champions League: Ronaldo needs support from teammates, says sister

Posted on Author Reporter

  Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister tried to appease Juventus fans after her brother failed to help the club reach the knockout stages of the Champions League on Friday. The Italian champions were knocked out of the competition despite Ronaldo’s two goals in the 2-1 win over Lyon. However, Lyon beat Juventus 1-0 in France in the […]
Sports

Solskjaer: Greenwood is a ‘specialist goalscorer’

Posted on Author Reporter

  Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hailed “special” Mason Greenwood as the teenager scored twice in Manchester United’s 5-2 win over Bournemouth. The 18-year-old Greenwood grabbed the first of his two goals with a powerful left-footed strike to make it 2-1 before showing his two-footed prowess by firing home the fourth with his right, taking his tally […]
Sports

Mourinho: It’s hard to compete with clubs that ‘just break the rules’

Posted on Author Reporter

  José Mourinho has bemoaned the difficulty of being in competition with clubs that “just break the rules and forget the financial fair play”, as he outlined how he intended to reshape Tottenham into Champions League qualifiers. The Spurs manager was asked about the comments of Mikel Arteta, his counterpart at Arsenal, and whether he […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: