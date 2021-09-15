Sports

UEFA League: United dealt shock loss as Lukaku boosts Chelsea

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

*Bayern hammer Barca, Morata helps Juve sink Malmo

Manchester United slumped to a shock 2-1 loss at Young Boys despite a goal from Cristiano Ronaldo in their Champions League opener on Tuesday, while Chelsea kicked off their title defence by beating Zenit.

Robert Lewandowski struck twice for Bayern Munich as the German heavyweights inflicted a 3-0 defeat on Barcelona at Camp Nou in their first European game since the departure of Lionel Messi.

Ronaldo, the leading scorer in Champions League history, bagged his 135th goal in the competition after 13 minutes in Bern, but Swiss champions Young Boys hit back after the sending-off of Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The United defender saw red for a dangerous tackle on Christopher Martins before half-time. Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu equalised in the second half before Jordan Siebatcheu snatched the winner with the final kick.

“It’s the first game in the group. We’ve got many games to bounce back and we must do,” said United captain Harry Maguire.

“We’ll try and pick up three points in our next game and build momentum from there.”

United host Villarreal in two weeks. The Spaniards, who beat Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men in last season’s Europa League final, drew 2-2 at home to Atalanta in the other Group F match.

Remo Freuler gave Atalanta the lead but Villarreal responded with goals from Manu Trigueros and Arnaut Danjuma. Robin Gosens popped up with a late equaliser.

Romelu Lukaku broke the deadlock for Chelsea after 69 minutes at Stamford Bridge to earn the holders a 1-0 victory over Zenit, whose Krestovsky Stadium in Saint Petersburg is the venue for next May’s final.

Lukaku headed in Cesar Azpilicueta’s cross to give Thomas Tuchel’s team a winning start in Group H.

“The guys who are there to score regularly for their teams are so important because one goal changes the whole momentum of the match,” Tuchel said of Lukaku.

Juventus top the section after the opening round following their 3-0 win away to Malmo of Sweden.

BAYERN ROLL BARCA ASIDE

Alex Sandro headed Juve ahead and Paulo Dybala converted a penalty before Alvaro Morata notched a third for a side that has picked up just one point from three games in Serie A.

Bayern stretched their record unbeaten away run in the Champions League to 19 games by sweeping aside Barca in the first meeting between the clubs since the Germans triumphed 8-2 in a one-off quarter-final last year.

Thomas Mueller put Bayern on top on 34 minutes and Lewandowski netted twice in the second half to send Julian Nagelsmann’s side top of Group E.

“We came to win this game and we knew that we had to show respect to Barcelona,” said Lewandowski.

“When you play at the Camp Nou against them they are always dangerous. But we had this game under control and we showed we were here for the three points.”

Dynamo Kiev had to settle for a 0-0 draw at home to Benfica after Ukraine international Mykola Shaparenko’s injury-time effort was ruled out for offside.

Sevilla rode their luck in an eventful 1-1 draw against Salzburg.

The Austrians missed two of three first-half penalties, with Karim Adeyemi firing wide from the spot and Luka Sucic hitting the post having earlier converted Salzburg’s second penalty.

Ivan Rakitic levelled for Sevilla with another spot-kick before the interval. Youssef En-Nesyri was sent off early in the second period for the home side.

“It was a very strange game. When you have three penalties against you, a red card, I think you have to be happy with a draw,” said Rakitic.

“I think it’s a record, three penalties (conceded) in 36 minutes, I don’t think it’s ever happened to me.”

French champions Lille and Bundesliga leaders Wolfsburg drew 0-0 to leave all Group G teams level on one point.

RESULTS

• Young Boys 2 – 1 Man Utd

• Sevilla 1 – 1 RB Salzburg

• Barcelona 0 – 3 Bayern

• Dynamo Kyiv 0 – 0 Benfica

• Villarreal 2 – 2 Atalanta

• Lille 0 – 0 Wolfsburg

• Chelsea 1 – 0 Zenit

• Malmö FF 0 – 3 Juventus

*Courtesy: AFP

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Rohr lists Musa, Ekong, 29 others in provisional squad for Cameroon friendly in Austria

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Technical Adviser Gernot Rohr has drawn up a provisional squad list of 31 players for Nigeria’s prestige international friendly game against five-time African champions Cameroon in Austria on Friday June 4, 2021. The game will take place at the Wiener Neustadt in the Austrian capital, Vienna starting from 8.30pm Austria time. Headlining the list unveiled […]
Sports

Euro roundup: Barca close in on top spot with win over Osasuna

Posted on Author Reporter

  • Lionel Messi sets up both goals in 2-0 away victory • Juventus come from behind to beat Lazio 3-1 Barcelona continued their excellent run of domestic form by beating Osasuna 2-0 away from home on Saturday, with Lionel Messi setting up goals scored by Jordi Alba and the teenager Ilaix Moriba. The win moves them to […]
Sports

JUST IN: Sheffield Wednesday sack Pulis after 45 days in charge

Posted on Author Reporter

  Tony Pulis has been dismissed by Sheffield Wednesday after being in charge for just 45 days. Pulis joined the Owls in November and secured just one victory from 10 league games. The Championship strugglers made the announcement late on Monday night, two days after a 1-1 draw at Blackburn, reports Sky Sports. Chairman Dejphon Chansiri […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica