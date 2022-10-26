UEFA League: VAR cancels last-gasp Kane winner, Liverpool hammer Ajax

*Wins for Inter, Napoli, Bayern

Tottenham require a draw in their final Champions League group game away to Marseille to reach the knockout phase after they fought back to earn a draw in a tense encounter with Sporting Lisbon.

Former Spurs youngster Marcus Edwards gave Sporting a deserved 22nd minute lead with a fine low shot as they punished Antonio Conte’s side for a poor first-half display that brought loud jeers from the home side, reports the BBC.

Spurs were much improved after the break but they were grateful to a crucial save by keeper Hugo Lloris from Sporting substitute Nazinho, who also shot wide with the goal at his mercy moments later.

They took advantage of those two escapes as Rodrigo Bentancur rose to head home from a corner – leaving Spurs in a much healthier position than things looked for most of a nervous night, although Eric Dier missed a golden late chance to make the meeting in Marseille a formality.

Spurs thought they had scored a dramatic stoppage-time winner but Harry Kane’s goal was controversially ruled out for offside following a lengthy VAR check.

In Holland, Liverpool put their domestic woes behind them by reaching the Champions League knockout stage with a clinical second-half display against Ajax in Amsterdam.

Needing a draw to reach the last 16, the Reds were fortunate not to be behind before Mohamed Salah clipped in with their only shot on target of the first half.

Darwin Nunez, back in the starting line-up after injury, should have doubled the lead before half-time but the £64m summer signing struck a post with an open goal in front of him.

However, the Uruguay forward quickly made amends by powering in a precise header from Andy Robertson’s corner shortly after the restart.

Moments later, England Under-21s midfielder Harvey Elliott added the third by latching on to Salah’s reverse pass and lashing into the roof of the net from a tight angle.

Liverpool knew a draw would be enough to clinch their spot in the last 16 for the sixth successive season.

But the comfortable victory means the Reds host Napoli in next week’s final round of group-stage fixtures safe in the knowledge their place is assured.

And Inter Milan secured their place in the Champions League knockout stage and sent Barcelona into the Europa League with victory against Viktoria Plzen.

Substitute Romelu Lukaku marked his return from injury with a late goal as Inter comfortably secured the win they needed to reach the last 16.

Edin Dzeko scored twice after Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s opener.

Inter’s final opponents Bayern Munich will secure top spot in Group C if they beat Barcelona later on Wednesday.

Barcelona, who lost 2-0 to Bayern, are guaranteed to finish third and compete in Europe’s second-tier competition for the second successive season.

Simone Inzaghi’s Inter, who kept their fate in their own hands with a 3-3 draw at Barcelona a fortnight ago, are two points behind Bayern after taking 10 points from five games.

With Inzaghi serving a touchline ban, Federico Dimarco was denied at close range by Plzen goalkeeper Jindrich Stanek as Inter dominated from the start at the San Siro.

Midfielder Mkhitaryan headed in Alessandro Bastoni’s cross from the left as Inter broke the deadlock with their 10th attempt after 35 minutes.

Dzeko slotted in from Dimarco’s pass to double the lead over the Czech champions before the interval.

Mkhitaryan struck the post 10 minutes into the second half, but Dzeko’s second from a Lautaro Martinez assist put the result beyond doubt.

Lukaku added a fourth within four minutes of coming off the bench in his first appearance since August because of a hamstring injury.

RESULTS

Inter Milan 4 – 0 Viktoria Plzen

Ajax 0 – 3 Liverpool

Napoli 3 – 0 Rangers

Barcelona 0 – 3 Bayern Munich

Tottenham 1 – 1 Sporting

Club Bruges 0 – 4 FC Porto

Atl Madrid 2 – 2 B’Leverkusen

Frankfurt 2 – 1 Marseille

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...