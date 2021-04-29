Sports

UEFA League: Wenger slams ‘stupid’ PSG after Man City defeat

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Arsene Wenger slammed ’emotional and stupid’ Paris Saint-Germain after their defeat by Manchester City in the Champions League.
Marquinhos put the home side ahead with a first-half header but Manchester City improved after the break and levelled through Kevin De Bruyne’s cross, which drifted beyond goalkeeper Keylor Navas.
Riyad Mahrez’s free kick went through the wall to give Manchester City a 2-1 lead heading into the second leg of their semi-final tie next week.
PSG’s hopes suffered a further blow when Idrissa Gueye was shown a straight red card for an ugly late challenge on Ilkay Gundogan.
And Wenger believes PSG’s second-half collapse was due to their poor discipline.
Speaking about Mahrez’s free-kick, Wenger told beIN SPORT: “From the defenders turning their back, it’s between Paredes and Kimpembe. Why do you lie a guy on the ground if the guys in the wall open the wall?’
“I personally believe that the second goal is not acceptable for that level. It’s not the first time we see players turning their back and City took advantage of that.
“But I must say in the second half PSG were protective and not progressive any more. Is it because they were not physically capable?
“After the 1-1, they collapsed completely. They become emotional and aggressive in a stupid way.”
Wenger believes a tumultuous domestic campaign, where PSG are currently second in the standings and a point behind Lille, has impacted the confidence of Mauricio Pochettino’s men.
They became visibly irate as the second half turned against them with Neymar particularly getting embroiled in spats off the ball after a first half where he shone for the French giants.
“What was very interesting tonight is that you could see that when it was 1-1, PSG mentally collapsed,” Wenger added.
“This is as well the consequence of this team losing eight games in the league. This has an impact in this kind of situation.
“When it’s 1-1 the team knows they have lost many games, they carry that. It’s not like the season before when they were unbeatable in the league.
“You could see the confidence dropped considerably and the mental impact when Man City equalised, for the semi-final of a Champions League, was too big.”
Speaking after the game to BT Sport, Pochettino admitted the errors were ‘really painful’ and ‘difficult to accept’ in a game of such magnitude.
“[It was] two accidents for the two goals,” the Argentine said.
“I think we feel very disappointed. It was difficult to accept that it happened in the semi-final, and that is really painful that it happened in this moment.
“I think it was difficult for us to cope with the demand and the physical condition.
“They were a little bit more aggressive, and it was difficult for us to recover the ball, sometimes it was a lot of possession for Manchester City, and of course it made it difficult to play.
“We didn’t show the energy you need when you recover the ball to keep possession and try to force them go deep.”
PSG resume their fight to recapture the Ligue 1 title at the weekend when they come up against Lens at the Parc des Prince on Saturday, before heading to Manchester for the return leg against City.
RESULT
PSG 1 – 2 Man City
*Courtesy: dailymail.co.uk

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Champion of Champions Wrestling: Oborududu, Adeniyi dazzle in Bayelsa

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

African and national wrestling queen, Blessing Oborududu, displayed supremacy to clinch gold at the Baraza Champion of Champions tournament in Yenagoa on Sunday, brushing aside her opponents in emphatic fashion on a day Aminat Adeniyi, Ekerekeme Agiomor and SosoTaramau also dazzled their way to the top prize at stake in their respective weight classes. Commonwealth […]
Sports

Barca monitoring Pep’s situation at Man City  

Posted on Author Reporter

Barcelona are monitoring Pep Guardiola’s situation at Manchester City. Barca’s board will meet on Monday when they’re expected to sack coach Quique Setien after Friday’s disastrous Champions League thrashing by Bayern Munich. While former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is regarded as favourite for the post, TMW says a return for Guardiola is also under consideration. […]
Sports

Kano Pillars threaten players with pay cut

Posted on Author Segun Johnson

Chairman of Kano Pillars Football Club, Surajo Shuaibu, has warned his players against poor performances or risk losing fifty percent of their salaries. Shuaibu speaking with journalists ahead of the 2020/2021 season kicking off on Sunday said the club would enforce the threat if the players failed to improve their performance after four matches. “The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica