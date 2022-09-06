UEFA League: Wins for Man City, Madrid, PSG

…as Dinamo shock Chelsea, Dortmund beat FC Copenhagen

Erling Haaland scored twice as Manchester City opened their Champions League campaign by thrashing a dismal Sevilla side.

Haaland’s ninth goal in five games set City on their way, with the Norwegian forward tapping in from Kevin de Bruyne’s superb driven cross, reports the BBC.

He added to his tally after the break when he was again on hand to score from close range after home goalkeeper Yassine Bounou parried Phil Foden’s shot into his path.

In between, England midfielder Foden had given City a healthy cushion in their Group G opener, teasing his marker Nemanja Gudelj before sweeping a left-foot effort into the bottom-right corner of the net.

Ruben Dias underlined the gulf in class between the Premier League champions and the side that finished fourth in La Liga last term late on, side-footing Joao Cancelo’s cross into the middle of an empty net.

The manner of City’s victory and final scoreline was not unduly flattering, with the visitors dominant throughout.

And in Scotland, Celtic were ultimately outclassed by holders Real Madrid in their Champions League opener, despite a lively and encouraging start in Glasgow.

Five years after they last featured at Europe’s top table, Celtic gave Real a fright in a frantic first half by creating a series of chances, including a shot off a post from Callum McGregor.

But after the break the visitors roused themselves, and goals from Vinicius Junior, Luka Modric and Eden Hazard showed their class and secured victory.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side – who lost Karim Benzema to injury in the first half – join Shakhtar Donetsk at the top of Group F after they defeated RB Leipzig.

Celtic travel to Warsaw to face the Ukranian side next Wednesday in their second group game, aiming to get their campaign back on track, after their grand return against European football royalty ended in disappointment.

Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe scored twice as Paris St-Germain began their Champions League campaign with victory over Juventus.

Mbappe brilliantly volleyed in the opener from Neymar’s lofted pass before smashing in a low strike following a delightful one-two with Achraf Hakimi.

The Frenchman should have had a hat-trick but twice screwed shots wide.

Substitute Weston McKennie’s thumping header pulled a goal back for Juve, while Dusan Vlahovic’s header was clawed out by Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Juventus were unable to find the equaliser while at the other end, Neymar’s volley from close range was kept out by Mattia Perin.

In Group H’s other game, Benfica beat Maccabi Haifa 2-0.

In the early kick-off, two-time winners Chelsea began their Champions League campaign with a shock defeat at Dinamo Zagreb.

The Croatian champions have a woeful record in this competition – winning just five of 43 games before this meeting – but they stubbornly held on after taking a first-half lead, reports the BBC.

The dangerous Mislav Orsic netted the 13th-minute winner, running through from the halfway line and beautifully dinking a finish past the advancing Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Dinamo came agonisingly close to a second but Stefan Ristovski’s thunderous, long-range effort was superbly tipped onto the bar by Arrizabalaga.

Deadline-day signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was handed his Chelsea debut and, although the ex-Arsenal skipper had a goal ruled out for offside, he largely looked off the pace.

Armando Broja replaced Aubameyang just before the hour mark, but the Albanian had little impact in an overall disjointed performance from Thomas Tuchel’s men.

Chelsea launched a late onslaught on Dinamo’s goal and the hosts were relieved to see Reece James’ low shot rattle the foot of the post with five minutes remaining.

Meanwhile, German side, Borussia Dortmund beat Denmark’s FC Copenhagen 3-0 in a Group G clash.

RESULTS

Dinamo Zagreb 1 – 0 Chelsea

B Dortmund 3 – 0 FC Copenhagen

Celtic 0 – 3 Real Madrid

Sevilla 0 – 4 Man City

RB Salzburg 1 – 1 AC Milan

RB Leipzig 1 – 4 Shakhtar Donetsk

Benfica 2 – 0 Maccabi Haifa

PSG 2 – 1 Juventus

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...