Sports

UEFA League: Xavi laughs off idea about playing at Bayern

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez laughed off the notion that playing at Bayern Munich is like visiting the ‘house of horrors’ ahead of Tuesday’s mouthwatering Champions League Group C clash.

They met in last season’s group stage, with the Germans twice winning 3-0, although Barca are now a very different side and spearheaded by striker Robert Lewandowski, who moved to the Nou Camp from the Bavarians in the close season.

Barcelona have never won at Bayern, who have triumphed in the last four meetings between the clubs with an overall score of 17-4, including an 8-2 thrashing in the 2020 quarterfinals.

While Xavi acknowledged the task in front of Barca is daunting, he said his side should have no fear going to Munich.

“I wouldn’t call it the house of horrors – it’s just Bayern’s ground,” Xavi said.

“I’ve seen both sides of the coin, beating them heavily and losing heavily against them, but we have never won at the Allianz and this speaks of how difficult a place it is to go and the task at hand, but we’re optimistic.

“We can’t be over-confident just because we’ve had good results lately. We need to remember what it was like playing against them last year, but I’ll be happy if we play to our potential and if we do that then I think we can win and change history.”

The Spaniard has a fully-fit squad for the game against Julien Nagelsmann’s side and is expected to recall Jules Kounde, Eric Garcia, Pedri, Ousmane Dembele and Lewandowski, who all started on the bench in Saturday’s 4-0 win at Cadiz.

*Courtesy: Reuters

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Report: Man City want to sign five more in transfer window

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester City are looking to sign as many as five more players during the transfer window and want their business done by the start of the new season on September 12. The club completed a £37m deal for Valencia winger Ferran Torres on Tuesday and are expected to complete the signing of Nathan Ake […]
Sports

EPL: Soucek sees red as Hammers draw with Fulham, Villa beat Arsenal

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Tomas Soucek was sent off as West Ham missed a chance to move into the top four of the Premier League with a goalless draw against struggling Fulham.   In a quiet first half, both sides only managed one shot on target each – the visitors’ Declan Rice having an effort saved by Alphonse Areola […]
Sports

FIFA Seat: Ogba congratulates Amaju Pinnick

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Former Delta State Commissioner for Sports, Solomon Ogba, has sent out a congratulatory message to the President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, who on Friday was elected into the FIFA Council – the highest decision making organ in world football.   Ogba described Pinnick’s victory as a very special one for all […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica