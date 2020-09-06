UEFA Nations League: Sterling nets late goal for England

Raheem Sterling’s late penalty gave England victory as they started their UEFA Nations League campaign in Iceland – despite the hosts squandering the chance to rescue a point by missing an injury-time spot-kick.

In a chaotic end to a largely dull encounter, Sterling looked to have secured three points for manager Gareth Southgate’s side when he rolled in an 89th-minute spot-kick after his shot was handled by Sverrir Ingason, who was then sent off after receiving a second yellow card.

England, who had earlier been reduced to 10 men after Kyle Walker was also sent off for second yellow card, had to survive that last-gasp scare when Iceland were awarded a penalty for Joe Gomez’s foul but Birkir Bjarnason was wildly off target.

England made hard work of the win against a stubborn and wellorganised Iceland but were the better and more positive side. Southgate’s team, playing their first game since the 4-0 win in Kosovo in November, showed understandable rustiness with the Premier League restart still a week away and England were frustrated further when Walker was dismissed for a second yellow card with 20 minutes left.

