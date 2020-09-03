Sports

UEFA Nations League: Ukraine, Switzerland, others to air on GOtv

A series of top-flight games involving elite European teams across various football, competitions will be aired live on GOtv during this week. The games scheduled to hold from Thursday, September 3 to Monday, September 7 will be broadcast live on SuperSport Football (GOtv channel 31) to GOtv Jolli and Max customers and on SuperSport LaLiga (GOtv channel 32) exclusive to GOtv Max customers. At the peak of the pack is the match fixture of the 2020/2021 UEFA Nations League between Ukraine and Switzerland at Arena L’viv stadium.

The game kicks off at 7:45pm on Thursday and will be aired live on SuperSport Football, GOtv channel 31. The two sides will be playing together for the first time after the 2010 friendly international match which ended 2-2. Ukraine will be hoping to improve on their last season performance by ensuring they secure their spot in League A. GOtv’s coverage of the Nations League will continue, Friday, when Northern Ireland, hosts Romania in a group clash. This will be broadcast live on SuperSport LaLiga, GOtv channel 32 at 7:45pm.

On Saturday, Denmark will take on Belgium in the Nations League match which airs live at 7:45pm on SuperSport LaLiga, GOtv channel 32. Coach Oberto Martínez is hopeful his team, Belgium, will put their best foot forward and clinch a much needed victory for their home fans while Kasper Hjulmad of Denmark is looking forward to seeing Bruun Larsen prove himself worthy to be on the team. The weekend’s coverage will be completed with the broadcast of the clash between Serbia and Turkey on Sunday at 7:45pm. The encounter will be aired live on SuperSport LaLiga, channel 32.

