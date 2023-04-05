News Sports World News

UEFA President, Ceferin Re-Elected Unopposed

The President of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), Aleksander Ceferin has been re-elected unopposed as the President of the association after the European football governing body meet in Lisbon on Wednesday, April 5.

Ceferin was elected UEFA’s seventh President in 2016 to replace Michel Platini, who was banned from the soccer administration in 2015 for ethics violations and compelled to quit UEFA in 2016 after losing his appeal against his ban.

Ceferin at the helm of European football since 2016  will serve a term till 2027 and will oversee the new format of the Champions League with 36 teams set to take part in the competition in 2024.

