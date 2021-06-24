Sports

UEFA scraps ‘away goal’ rule in Champions, Europa Leagues

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

UEFA’s Executive Committee has finally scrapped the away goals rule.
The away goals rule will be removed from all UEFA club competitions in the 2021/2022 season.
UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.
This means fixtures in which the two teams score the same number of goals over the two legs will now have two 15-minute periods of extra time, and, if required, penalty kicks.
The statement read in part: “The away goals rule has been an intrinsic part of UEFA competitions since it was introduced in 1965. However, the question of its abolition has been debated at various UEFA meetings over the last few years.
“Although there was no unanimity of views, many coaches, fans and other football stakeholders have questioned its fairness and have expressed a preference for the rule to be abolished.
“There is also criticism of the unfairness, especially in extra time, of obliging the home team to score twice when the away team has scored.
“It’s fair to say that home advantage is nowadays no longer as significant as it once was.
“Taking into consideration the consistency across Europe in terms of styles of play, and many different factors which have led to a decline in home advantage, the UEFA Executive Committee has taken the correct decision in adopting the view that it’s no longer appropriate for an away goal to carry more weight than one scored at home. “

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Fifth Chukker, Intershelter win at Access Bank-UNICEF Charity Polo Tournament

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

First stage of the prestigious 2021 UNICEF charity shield polo tourney climaxed on high with triumphs for Fifth Chukker and Intershelter teams as the international charity event enters its final stages Tuesday, with nine team jostling for honours.   Home fans favourites, fifth Chukkers handed a thumping 11-7 defeat over hard fighting Jos Malcomines, to […]
Sports

Pinnick commends adhoc committee on late Martins as panel submits report

Posted on Author Our Reporters

President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Mr. Amaju Melvin Pinnick on Thursday praised the efforts of the Federation’s Adhoc Committee on Safety and Security, set up to unravel the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate death of Nasarawa United player, Chineme Martins during an NPFL game in Lafia on March 8, 2020, and to recommend stronger […]
Sports

Benin unleash Enyimba, PSG stars on Eagles

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

While the three-time African champions wait on head coach Gernot Rohr to release the list of players for this month’s AFCON qualifiers, their West African neighbours have made public a 23-man roster for the clash Enyimba International FC defender Nabil Yarou and Paris St Germain star Collins Dagba have been named in a 23-man provisional […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica