UEFA Super Cup final air live on DSTV, GOTV

The 46th edition of the UEFA Super Cup will see UEFA Champions League winners Chelsea take on UEFA Europa League winners Villarreal at Windsor Park in Belfast on the evening of Wednesday, August 11 2021 at 8pm on SuperSport Premier League (DStv channel 203) and SuperSport Football (DStv channel 205 and GOtv channel 31).

Villarreal were surprise winners of the UEFA Europa League last term, but the Spanish side is looking to build on their success and will use this clash against continental champions Chelsea as a yardstick to measure their progress ahead of competing in the UEFA Champions League this term.

Chelsea, meanwhile, will want to keep up the momentum they built under coach Thomas Tuchel.

Winning the UEFA Champions League seemed an unlikely outcome when the German manager joined them midway through last season, but the challenge now is to keep up their level of performance across all competitions for a whole campaign

Like this: Like Loading...