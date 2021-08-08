Sports

UEFA Super Cup final air live on DSTV, GOTV

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The 46th edition of the UEFA Super Cup will see UEFA Champions League winners Chelsea take on UEFA Europa League winners Villarreal at Windsor Park in Belfast on the evening of Wednesday, August 11 2021 at 8pm on SuperSport Premier League (DStv channel 203) and SuperSport Football (DStv channel 205 and GOtv channel 31).

 

Villarreal were surprise winners of the UEFA Europa League last term, but the Spanish side is looking to build on their success and will use this clash against continental champions Chelsea as a yardstick to measure their progress ahead of competing in the UEFA Champions League this term.

Chelsea, meanwhile, will want to keep up the momentum they built under coach Thomas Tuchel.

 

Winning the UEFA Champions League seemed an unlikely outcome when the German manager joined them midway through last season, but the challenge now is to keep up their level of performance across all competitions for a whole campaign

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Antonio double gives West Ham win at Burnley

Posted on Author Reporter

…as West Brom, Wolves play tense draw Michail Antonio scored twice as West Ham came from behind to defeat Burnley and maintain their pursuit of a top-four finish in the Premier League. Burnley striker Chris Wood won and converted a penalty in the first half, before Antonio headed in Vladimir Coufal’s teasing cross to equalise. […]
Sports

Lagos State Sports Commission donates palliative to SWAN

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

    T he Lagos State Sports Commission has supported the Lagos State Chapter of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) with the distribution of palliatives to its members. According to a release signed by the Chairman Lagos SWAN, Debo Oshundun, the relief materials are basically food items which were made possible by the state’s […]
Sports

WAFU U-17 tourney: Hope rises for Eaglets as axe falls on Togo

Posted on Author Segun Bailey ABUJA

Golden Eaglets’ hopes of playing a further part in the WAFU B U-17 AFCON qualifiers despite their two disappointing results may have received a big boost after host nation Togo were disqualified from the competition for fielding a player, who failed an MRI age test.   The Confederation of African Football (CAF) communicated Togo’s disqualification […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica