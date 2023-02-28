UEF’s good contribution to Nigeria’s Energy Transition Plan –Osinbajo

Nigeria’s Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, has said that the Universal Energy Facility (UEF) is a good contribution to Nigeria’s Energy Transition Plan. He stated that it would provide grant payments, which will assist solar companies to expand their operations to small and medium-sized enterprises in Nigeria, and also crowd in additional private capital.

He stated that the solar projects supported by the Universal Energy Facility would help grow businesses and create jobs and make them key contributors to Nigeria’s Energy Transition Plan. UEF is the first grant funding window under the Stand-alone solar for productive use program in Nigeria.

Minister of State for Power, Mr Goddy Jedi-Agba, also described the UEF programme as “a practical demonstration of targeted investment in the nation’s power sector and in the government’s overall objective to provide energy access to all Nigerians.”

Osinbajo and Jedi-Agba spoke in response to an announcement by UEF, which is a results-based financing facility managed by Sustainable Energy for All, that it would provide grants to renewable energy firms that applied to have their projects financed as part of the facility's stand-alone solar for productive Use programme in Nigeria.

UEF explained that such companies could now begin construction on their proposed solar projects, all of which are designed to connect businesses and services to a clean, affordable and reliable power source. It added that the projects, which will cut across many states, would be completed within the next 12 months.

The solar project is planned to connect approximately 3,500 businesses, markets, shopping malls, cold storage facilities, clinics, schools, and other productive uses of energy. The concerns will support economic activity and community infrastructure. UEF expressed the plan to provide alternatives for businesses and service providers not to rely on expensive, polluting fossil fuel generators as their source of power.

Chief Executive Officer and Special Representative of the UN Secretary- General for Sustainable Energy for All, Damilola Ogunbiyi, stated that it estimated that approximately 5,400 tonnes of CO2 equivalent per year would be saved once all of the proposed projects were implemented. According to him, with the programme in Nigeria, the UEF will demonstrate the enabling power that

sustainable energy can have on local economic development and climate action. He explained that solar projects supported by the facility would give businesses clean and affordable electricity to help them scale up, create jobs, and replace polluting power sources.

The UEF programme selected 10 companies to receive support under the programme.

The prospective beneficiaries are: Darway Coast: A company that empowers households and businesses through micro-utilities and microgrids. Ashipa Electric – An energy company that develops power-generating assets, as well as provides supporting services to deliver reliable and resilient power supply to clients. Solad: A company that operates an independent energy distribution network and is also an investor in off-grid and hybrid energy projects in Africa.

Cloud Energy Limited: A company that deals in clean, affordable, reliable and easy access to electricity for all Nigerians through solar energy Sunfi – A company that enables easy and affordable access to solar energy. Creeds Energy Limited, is an energy company that provides access to clean renewable energy technologies and solutions.

Haverhill Synergy Limited: A company that works to improve energy access and provide reliable electricity in both rural and urban areas of Nigeria. Konexa Energy – A company that works in the development and longterm management of integrated utility projects and renewable assets across Sub-Saharan Africa.

Oolu Nigeria is a company that works to provide sustainable energy alternatives, targeting the 80 million off-grid people in Nigeria. Pam Africa: A renewable energy company that specialises in solar photovoltaic (PVs), grids, and batteries

