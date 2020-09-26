UFC 253: Adesanya sure of retaining title against Costa

Israel Adesanya is targeting another successful title defence when he squares up against Paulo Costa on Sunday. Adesanya will be stepping into the Octagon for his 20th career fight in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, but the fight is also his second title defence after his unanimous win against Yoel Romero back in March. Costa is undefeated in 13 professional fights with 11 knockouts while Israel holds a record of 19 fights, 19 wins , 14 knockouts , and no losses and has risen to the summit of the UFC middleweight division within two years .

Despite his incredible records in the Octagon, Adesanya believes Costa is going to be one of his easiest opponents ever. “I think he’s going to be one of my easiest fight, I looked at him and he’s just fighting two of the top 15 in the last few years. So I think he’s going to be one of my easiest fight.” he said Adesanya holds a record of 19 victories, with 14 knocks out and recorded 5 wins via unanimous decisions from his 19 fights He was also voted UFC fighter of the year in the middleweight category back in 2019.

