Sports

UFC: Adesanya bows to Blachowicz in title fight

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Jan Blachowicz bounced back from a slow start to outpoint Israel Adesanya and retain his light-heavyweight title after an enthralling tactical battle at UFC 259 in Las Vegas on Saturday.

The 38-year-old Blachowicz (28-8) made his first title defence in impressive style by outworking Adesanya (20-1), the fearsome 185-pound champion moving up for a shot at history.

 

The Polish champion used his size advantage and veteran savvy, taking control of their fight with two huge takedowns and subsequent ground control in the fourth and fifth rounds.

 

Blachowicz won 49-46 on two judges’ scorecards and 49-45 on the third. He ended the fight in full mount while raining down punches on Adesanya, who had never lost in a mixed martial arts career that began in 2012.

The charismatic Nigerian-born New Zealander was gunning to become only the fifth ‘champ champ’ – the holder of a world title in more than one division – by adding Blachowicz’s light-heavyweight belt to his middleweight one.

 

But he fell short against the Pole and failed to join the elite group of Nunes, Conor McGregor, Daniel Cormier and Henry Cejudo Adesanyatookhisfirstsetbackinstride. ‘Losses are part of life,’ Adesanya said.

‘This is just my first one in MMA. If I was going to lose to anyone, what better guy to lose to than a guy like Jan?

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

CHAN 2021: Cameroon, Zimbabwe open African fanfare

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The seventh Total African Nations Championship kicks off on Saturday evening and host nation Cameroon takes on Zimbabwe in the curtain-raiser of the tournament. The Warriors of Zimbabwe are making their fifth CHAN appearance, and they will be looking to begin their Group A campaign on the front foot at the Yaounde Omnisport Stadium. Head […]
Sports

Osimhen celebrates Napoli debut goal with #EndSARS banner

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, finally broke his goal duck for Napoli and celebrated the strike with a #EndSARS banner. Osimhen joined Napoli from Lille during the transfer window and despite playing well in the last two games; he was unable to get on the scoresheet until the 4-1 defeat of Atalanta on Saturday.   […]
Sports

EPL: Arsenal end losing run with Saints’ win

Posted on Author Reporter

*Rodriguez dents Watford’s survival hopes A dreadful error from Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy helped Arsenal achieve their first win since the return of the Premier League in an entertaining game played in sweltering heat at St Mary’s. McCarthy faltered under pressure from Eddie Nketiah following a back-pass, allowing the striker to intercept his attempted ball […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica