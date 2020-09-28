Sports

UFC: Adesanya retains title with ease

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

Israel Adesanya expertly picked apart Paulo Costa to retain his middleweight title and extend his perfect professional record to 20-0 at UFC 253 in Abu Dhabi.

 

The event marked a return to ‘UFC Fight Island’ and Adesanya made a second successful defence of his crown by finishing the previously undefeated Brazilian via a second-round TKO.

 

Yas Island has been transformed into an isolation bubble for fighters, teams and media for a five-event run, and the first show of the promotion’s second stint also saw a new champion crowned in the co-main event as Poland’s Jan Blachowicz won the vacant light heavyweight title.

 

In the main event, Adesanya, 31, focused much of his attack on Costa’s lead leg in the first round, connecting with 15 leg kicks inside the opening five minutes, while the Brazilian was more patient than some expected.

 

However, the fighters continuously exchanged comments as they attempted to goad each other into an early mistake.

 

Adesanya’s leg attack continued through round two as the Nigerian-born New Zealander masterfully controlled the range and picked off Costa, 29, almost at will, with the Brazilian struggling to land anything of substance.

 

Then, as an increasingly frustrated Costa looked to close the distance, Adesanya struck and dropped the hulking Brazilian with a counter right, then finished his man with ground strikes after three minutes, 59 seconds.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Europa League: Ole relieved as Man United avoid shootout

Posted on Author Reporter

  Ole Gunnar Solskjær expressed delight after Manchester United reached the Europa League semi-finals, knocking out FC Copenhagen in extra time via a Bruno Fernandes penalty. After the tie remained goalless for 90 minutes the manager’s introduction of Juan Mata for Mason Greenwood proved pivotal, the former’s pass to Anthony Martial leading to the winning spot-kick. Fernandes […]
Sports

Bundesliga: Dortmund suffer surprise loss at Augsburg

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Borussia Dortmund suffered a surprise Bundesliga defeat at Augsburg in front of about 6,000 fans. Felix Uduokhai headed the hosts into the lead from Daniel Caligiuri’s free-kick, his first goal since 2017.   And Caligiuri scored the second after latching on to Florian Niederlechner’s pass and holding off Thomas Meunier before finishing. Erling Braut Haaland […]
Sports

EPL: Tantalising ties await fans at Anfield, Etihad

Posted on Author Courtesy: The Associated Press Tunde Sulaiman

The first two weeks of the new Premier League season has already thrown up a lot of goals and a number of upsets and over the next 48 hours the trend is expected to continue with a number of intriguing fixtures on the card. However, the undoubted standout fixture of Match Day 3 comes up […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: