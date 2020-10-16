Sports

UFC boxing: Cormier wants Adesanya, Jones’ fight now

Posted on Author Segun Bailey Comment(0)

Former UFC champion, Daniel Cormier wants Nigerian current UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya to fight Jon Jones now and not wait too long. A war of words erupted over the past few weeks between Adesanya and Jones, a three-time light heavyweight champion, and a duel between the two stars somehow looks inevitable and logistically difficult to set up. Adesanya is in the early stages of his UFC championship reign while Jones is expected to make a move to heavyweight when he next competes.

Cormier believes both men want the fight, especially his old nemesis Jones, but also sees all of the social media chatter as Adesanya possibly just playing mind games that may not actually lead to an in-cage encounter in the near future.

“Jones wants to fight him,” Cormier said at a media day in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. “Everybody talks about Jones, but Jones is a fighter. He’ll fight you, he’ll fight anybody. And he wants to fight Adesanya. But Izzy won’t even fight him, which is the most—It’s like picking on somebody constantly but at a distance. Like, I’m away from you.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

NFF gets knock over new Falcons’ coach

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusessan

    The Nigeria Football Federation has been accused of considering colour of skin in the appointment of the Super Falcons coach. The NFF on Monday announced the signing of American Randy Waldrum as coach of the African champions. Former handler of the team Edwin Okon said there are indigenous coaches who are as qualified […]
Sports

This is my chance for Eagles return, says Nwankwo

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Crotone striker and Serie B top-scorer Simy Nwankwo has set a target on securing a return to the Nigeria national team. The forward was in excellent form for the Pythagoreans in the 2019-20 season, helping the side gain promotion to the Serie A. The 28-year-old bagged 20 league goals in the campaign to emerge as […]
Sports

Akpeyi plays down rivalry with Khune

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Super Eagles goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi has described South Africa international goalkeeper Khune Itumeleng, as a legend. Akpeyi and Khune remained two of the best goalkeepers in the South African Premier Soccer League and they are both on the book of Kaizer Chiefs. Akpeyi arrived at Kaizer Chiefs from Chippa United as a replacement for Khune […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: