UFC boxing: Cormier wants Adesanya, Jones’ fight now

Former UFC champion, Daniel Cormier wants Nigerian current UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya to fight Jon Jones now and not wait too long. A war of words erupted over the past few weeks between Adesanya and Jones, a three-time light heavyweight champion, and a duel between the two stars somehow looks inevitable and logistically difficult to set up. Adesanya is in the early stages of his UFC championship reign while Jones is expected to make a move to heavyweight when he next competes.

Cormier believes both men want the fight, especially his old nemesis Jones, but also sees all of the social media chatter as Adesanya possibly just playing mind games that may not actually lead to an in-cage encounter in the near future.

“Jones wants to fight him,” Cormier said at a media day in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. “Everybody talks about Jones, but Jones is a fighter. He’ll fight you, he’ll fight anybody. And he wants to fight Adesanya. But Izzy won’t even fight him, which is the most—It’s like picking on somebody constantly but at a distance. Like, I’m away from you.

Like this: Like Loading...