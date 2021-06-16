UFC champion shares unforgettable CSR experience, feeds 100p children

UFC welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman, who touched down in Abuja a few days ago, has been engaged in a beehive of activities including media rounds and general Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities aimed at giving back to his country of birth.

The Auchi, Edo state-born professional mixed martial artist who explained that giving back was a big deal for him, was a sight to behold in Lagos, as he engaged with indigent children in the slums through the Lagos Food Bank organisation.

On that positively vibrant day when he visited the Lagos Food Bank warehouse, KamaruUsmansinglehandedlydistributedfoodtoanexcited1000indigentchildren.

A delighted Michael Sunbola, founder, Lagos Food Bank, said it was an incredible feeling to partner with a global brand like Kamaru Usman to feed vulnerable children.

“His physical presence at the field does not only show his support but will also bring more publicity to what we do which in turn will feed more food insecure children,” he said.

“We look forward to more collaboration with his team in future.” In his own words Usman said being born in a place like Nigeria helped mould him into the man he is today and that has made him never to lose sight of his Nigerian and African roots.

