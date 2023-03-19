UFC: Edwards edges ‘Nigerian Nightmare’, Usman, to retain welterweight crown

Leon Edwards secured a majority decision triumph to edge Kamaru Usman and retain his welterweight crown in the main event of UFC 286 at the O2 Arena in London on the morning of Sunday, March 19, 2023.

This third meeting of the rivals saw Edwards defend the belt he won off Usman in such dramatic style in August last year, with ‘Rocky’ utilising strong striking, clever tactics and a superb takedown defence to get the better of ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’.

While Edwards needed a last-gasp knockout to triumph when these fighters last met, this time around he controlled proceedings and secured a victory which was made narrower by a point penalised in the third round for holding the fence while defending a takedown.

“He didn’t get any takedowns and I was defending multiple of his shots. I want to say thank you to him, he’s been a great competitor. I was trying to get the head kick, but fair play to him because he had perfect defence,” Edwards said in his post-fight interview.

Usman added: “I think I did enough to win but it was close, I’m not done and I’ll see him again. He put on a hell of a gameplan. I’m going to get back to my coaches because I can’t sit out for too long, I start getting antsy.”

The remainder of the main card saw Justin Gaethje overcome Rafael Fiziev via unanimous decision in a lightweight co-main; Gunnar Nelson submitted Bryan Barberena in the lightweight category; Jennider Maia got the better of Casey O’Neill in a women’s flyweight fight; and a middleweight opener had Marvin Vettori outpointing Roman Dolidze.

The next UFC event is a Fight Night at the AT&T Centre in San Antonio, Texas on the morning of Sunday 26 March, headlined by a bantamweight battle between Marlon Vera and Cory Sandhagen.

UFC 286 – Main card results

– Main event: Welterweight championship: Leon Edwards def. Kamaru Usman via majority decision (48-46 48-46 47-47), R 5, 5:00

– Co-main: Lightweight: Justin Gaethje def. Rafael Fiziev via majority decision (29-28 29-28 28-28), R3, 5:00

– Welterweight: Gunnar Nelson def. Bryan Barberena via submission (armbar), R1, 4:51

– Women’s flyweight: Jennifer Maia def. Casey O’Neill via unanimous decision (30-27 29-28 29-28), R3, 5:00

– Middleweight: Marvin Vettori def. Roman Dolidze via unanimous decision (29-28 29-28 30-27), R3, 5:00

*Courtesy: Backpage TXT

