UFC: Usman hails opponent’s doggedness after win

UFC welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman, has hailed his opponent, Jorge Masvidal, for his doggedness following Sunday morning UFC 251 main event.

Usman retained his title in impressive fashion defeating Masvidal by unanimous decision on ‘Fight Island’ in Abu Dhabi in what was one of the most highly anticipated bouts of 2020.

Masvidal was a late replacement for Gilbert Burns after the Brazilian tested positive for Covid-19 and was forced to pull out of the bout.

The challenge was always going to be difficult for Masvidal, coming in to fight one of the UFC’s most dominant champions on just six days notice and Usman was quick to praise his challenger after their clash.

“Gamebred (Masvidal) is the biggest, baddest dude out there right now, so I had to switch gears preparing for him on six days’ notice,” he told UFC’s Jon Anik immediately after the win.

