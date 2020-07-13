Sports

UFC: Usman hails opponent’s doggedness after win

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

UFC welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman, has hailed his opponent, Jorge Masvidal, for his doggedness following Sunday morning UFC 251 main event.

 

Usman retained his title in impressive fashion defeating Masvidal by unanimous decision on ‘Fight Island’ in Abu Dhabi in what was one of the most highly anticipated bouts of 2020.

 

Masvidal was a late replacement for Gilbert Burns after the Brazilian tested positive for Covid-19 and was forced to pull out of the bout.

 

The challenge was always going to be difficult for Masvidal, coming in to fight one of the UFC’s most dominant champions on just six days notice and Usman was quick to praise his challenger after their clash.

 

 

“Gamebred (Masvidal) is the biggest, baddest dude out there right now, so I had to switch gears preparing for him on six days’ notice,” he told UFC’s Jon Anik immediately after the win.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

NBA star tests positive for COVID-19 after hugging Djokovic

Posted on Author Reporter

*World number one tennis player’s wife also positive Denver Nuggets basketball star Nikola Jokic has tested positive for coronavirus in his native Serbia, just days after being pictured hugging his friend Novak Djokovic. World No 1 tennis player Djokovic and his wife yesterday also tested positive, after the anti-vaxxer ignored social distancing by partying and playing football and […]
Sports

Eagles’ in-form stars must double efforts

Posted on Author Adekunle Salami

The restart fever is still gripping the sports community as I write this piece. Team Chairmen of the Nigeria Football Professional League outfits held a meeting during the week on the best way forward in the round leather game. A total of 17 out of the 20 teams voted for a points-per-game format to determine […]
Sports

EPL: Welbeck gives Watford crucial win, Chelsea hold on to beat Palace

Posted on Author Reporter

  Danny Welbeck scored the winner with a spectacular overhead kick as Watford came from behind to beat Norwich and move four points clear of the Premier League relegation zone. Norwich, who remain bottom of the table and are now 10 points behind the 17th-placed Hornets, will be relegated if they lose to West Ham […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: