Uganda govt announces merger of tourism agencies, to save $269.5m

In a bid to achieve efficiency and save money, the Uganda government has announced the merger of agencies under it tourism ministry. This move, according to a report by eturbonews.com, was made known in a communiqué released by the Information, Communications and Technology (ICT) Minister, Judith Nabakooba. According to her, this latest development, which is said to be about the third time that the government will be tinkering with agencies under the tourism and wildlife sector, will save the country Shs988 billion (US$269.5 million).

Agencies expected to be affected by the merger include: Uganda Wildlife Education Centre Trust (UWECT), Uganda Tourist Board (UTB), Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA), and Uganda Island Chimpanzee Sanctuary. All of these are to be made specialised departments under the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife, and Antiquities.

“The merger, first mooted in 2018, will see different units bundled together and others scrapped altogether,” said Nabakooba. The process of reorganisation will follow a roadmap to be implemented in three years “with a view of improving service delivery” added Nabakooba. Besides saving taxpayers money, the minister added that the reorganisation will increase efficiency. The implementation roadmap includes formation of an inter-ministerial committee to handle the reorganisation process as well as issuing of orders against creation of new agencies, authorities and commissions.

