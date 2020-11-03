News

Uganda opposition presidential candidate, Bobi Wine, arrested

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

…as police rout protesters

Ugandan police used rubber bullets, live rounds and tear gas to break up a protest by supporters of opposition presidential candidate Bobi Wine after he was arrested on Tuesday following the filing of his nomination papers, aides and witnesses said.
At least 15 people were injured in the disturbances at the home compound of Wine, 38, also a musician who has parlayed his relative youth and upbringing in a slum into a popular following against veteran President Yoweri Museveni, reports Reuters.
Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, aims to end Museveni’s 35-year, increasingly authoritarian grip on power that has made him Africa’s third longest-ruling president.
Wine was detained near a venue where nominations were being filed with the electoral body and then driven in a police van to his compound, which was full of what aides said were thousands of supporters who had gathered in protest at his arrest.
Police moved in, firing tear gas and rubber bullets as well as some live rounds over the heads of the crowd, aides to Wine told Reuters by phone.
“The situation is very volatile…A lot of people have been injured,” an aide said from inside the compound. At least 15 people were injured from tear gas and rubber bullets, he said.
Police Spokesman Patrick Onyango said in a WhatsApp message there had been injuries and police would give details later. It was not immediately clear why Wine was arrested, as the election body had told him he met all the requirements for candidacy.
His youthful age, music and upbringing in a slum have earned him considerable popularity in the relatively young East African country of 42 million, unnerving Museveni’s ruling party and drawing periodic security crackdowns on Wine’s supporters.
“…Mr Museveni, since you have failed to control your greed and lust for power, our generation is determined to save you from yourself and stop your 35-year-old dictatorship,” Wine said in a speech before his arrest.
Don Wanyama, Museveni’s spokesman, did not respond to a Reuters call and texts requesting comment.
Wine has said that being “born hustling and born to hustling parents, raised in the ghettos”, meant he could understand the struggles of ordinary Ugandans.
Since he expressed his presidential ambitions, police and the military have repeatedly dispersed his rallies, and beaten and detained his supporters.
Museveni was cleared to run in the elections on Monday. Elections are scheduled for February next year.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

‘We’re faced with security challenges, but bandits didn’t attack train’

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

The Kaduna State government has denied reports and speculations that gunmen suspected to be bandits shot at the Abuja-Kaduna bound train on Monday. The government said even though the state was presently faced with security challenges, bandits did not attack the train at Rijana in Chikun Local Government Area of the state as being peddled […]
News Top Stories

The Economics of Saa to FG, vessel owners

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

In recent times, one issue that has dominated the centre stage of the Nigerian maritime industry is that of the Secured Anchorage Area (SAA) in Lagos port operated by an indigenous firm, Ocean Marine Securities Limited (OMSL).   The seeming controversy surrounding the operation of the scheme which was initiated to salvage the damaged image […]
News

Nigeria records 164 new COVID-19 cases, total now 60,430

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 164 new cases of the coronavirus in 14 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The agency confirmed the new infections in its update for October 12, 2020. The new figure is the highest daily count recorded so far in the month of October. The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: