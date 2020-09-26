Uganda set to reopen tourism industry

Uganda is set to welcome tourists ahead of the scheduled reopening of its borders and the Entebbe International Airport on October 1. Eturbonews.com reports that this development was made known by the country’s President, Yoweri Museveni, in a televised address. The president disclosed that restrictions on tourists shall be lifted provided they test negative for COVID-19 three days prior to arrival in the country.

They are also to travel directly to their destinations or designated hotels without mingling with the people. Hotels in the country are to adhere to agreed Standard Operational Procedures (SOP’s) while restaurants shall continue to operate with limited patrons preferably on a takeaway/to-go or delivery basis.

However, bars are to remained closed. The president further disclosed that the bi-annual traditional circumcision custom observed by the Bamasaba tribe from the slopes of Mount Elgon would hold with observance of the SOP’s as agreed with the Ministry of Health. But their renowned and animated ’embalu dance procession’ also known as ‘kadodi’ would not be allowed during the ceremony.

