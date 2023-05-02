Ugandan Lawmakers Adopt New Anti-Gay Bill Draft

Despite President Yoweri Museveni’s request to rewrite an earlier version of the bill in response to a backlash from Western Nations, Uganda’s parliament passed a fresh draft of the anti-gay bill on Tuesday, keeping many of its harsh elements.

New Telegraph gathered that “The bill was passed after the legislation with the exception of one lawmaker in the final vote gives nod to the bill.

According to the Speaker of the House, Annet Anita Among, “We have a culture to protect. The Western world will not come to rule Uganda.”

Legislators made changes to the proposed law to make it clear that being gay would not be illegal. but “engaging in acts of homosexuality” would be an offence punishable by life imprisonment.

Although Museveni had advised lawmakers to delete a provision making “aggravated homosexuality” a capital offence, lawmakers rejected that move, meaning that repeat offenders could be sentenced to death.

Uganda has not resorted to capital punishment for many years.

The revamped bill says that “a person who is believed or alleged or suspected of being a homosexual, who has not committed a sexual act with another person of the same sex, does not commit the offence of homosexuality.”

The earlier version also required Ugandans to report suspected homosexual activity to the police or face six months imprisonment.

Lawmakers agreed to amend that provision on Tuesday after Museveni last month said it risked creating “conflicts in society.”

The reporting obligation is now solely applicable to alleged sexual offenses against minors and other vulnerable individuals, and the maximum sentence has been increased to five years in prison.

Museveni will now receive the bill and have the option of either using his veto or signing it into law.

A two-thirds supermajority of MPs could overcome his veto and pass the bill if he brought it back to parliament a third time.

Ugandans in general accept the legislation, and civil society response has been subdued as a result of years of civic space being reduced under Museveni’s increasingly authoritarian administration.

In a vote last month, the European Parliament warned that relations with Kampala were at risk and demanded that EU member states put pressure on Museveni to veto the law.

In addition, the White House warned the Ugandan government that the law could have negative economic effects.

Last week the US embassy wrote to delegates working on funding proposals to tackle the AIDS epidemic informing them of delays “in light of the recent developments with the potential signing of the Anti-Homosexuality Act and how it could impact our ability to provide services and assistance.”

Since Uganda gained independence from Britain in 1962, there have never been any convictions for consensual same-sex conduct, despite colonial laws that made homosexuality illegal in the country.