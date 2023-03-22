News

Ugandan parliament passes bill to jail gay people

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Uganda’s parliament has passed a bill which would criminalise people who identify as gay, or a sexual minority.

Individuals could face lengthy prison terms if the bill is signed into law by President Yoweri Museveni, reports the BBC.

Under the proposed legislation, friends, family and members of the community would have a duty to report individuals in same-sex relationships to the authorities.

Homosexual acts are already illegal in the east African country.

But the bill seeks to go further and criminalise people on the basis of their sexual identity.

The bill, which was first tabled earlier this month, passed with widespread support in Uganda’s parliament on Tuesday.

It will now go to President Museveni who can choose to use his veto – and maintain good relations with Western donors and investors – or sign it into law.

The bill also stipulates that a person who is convicted of grooming or trafficking children for purposes of engaging them in homosexual activities faces life in prison.

Individuals or institutions which support or fund LGBT rights’ activities or organisations, or publish, broadcast and distribute pro-gay media material and literature, also face prosecution and imprisonment.

A small group of Ugandan MPs on a committee scrutinising the bill disagreed with its premise. They argue the offences it seeks to criminalise are already covered in the country’s Penal Code Act.

Activists and LGBT people in Uganda have said that anti-homosexuality sentiment in the country is exposing them to physical and online violence, and that the bill may have far-reaching consequences for Ugandans in general.

In 2014, Uganda’s constitutional court nullified a similar act which had toughened laws against the LGBT community.

It included making it illegal to promote and fund LGBT groups and activities, as well as reiterating that homosexual acts should be punished by life imprisonment.

The court ruled that the legislation be revoked because it had been passed by parliament without the required quorum. The law had been widely condemned by Western countries.

Same-sex relations are banned in about 30 African countries, where many people uphold conservative religious and social values.

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Akeredolu takes oath of office for another term

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

…to focus on security, agric, youth empowerment Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State was yesterday sworn in for another term of four year to pilot the affairs of the state. He was sworn in alongside his deputy, Lucky Ayedatiwa by the state’s Chief Judge, Justice Olarewaju Akeredolu. At the event held at the International Culture […]
News

Sani Bello To Traditional Rulers: Remain non-partisan before, during and after polls

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Minna

Traditional rulers in Nigeria have been enjoined to be non-partisan before, during and after the forthcoming 2023 elections. While making this call at the official coronation and presentation of staff of office to the 7th Sarkin Sudan of Kontagora, Alhaji Muhammadu Barau Muazu II, in Kontagora, the Governor of Niger State, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, […]
News

NCC: Telcos record 9,077 service outages in 3 months

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Major mobile network operators (MNOs) in the country recorded 9,077 cases of service outages on their networks between April and June this year, the regulator has disclosed. This resulted in poor quality of service (QoS) and quality of experience (QoE) for the consumers within the period. Executive Commissioner, Stakeholder Management (ECSM) of the Nigerian Communications […]

Leave a Reply