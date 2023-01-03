News

Ugandan soldier kills three colleagues in Somalia

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Investigations have started into the circumstances in which a Uganda soldier under the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (Atmis) shot three of his colleagues dead in Mogadishu on Monday morning.

The shooting took place at the headquarters of the Ugandan army contingent, reports the BBC.

The spokesperson of the Ugandan army, Felix Kulaigye, confirmed the incident to the BBC and the arrest of the soldier.

He is said to have gone on a rampage and shot his first victim in the chest.

Other soldiers initially thought that their base had come under attack.

The second victim was shot three times in the head as he tried to find out what was happening. A third soldier was shot in the back as he tried to run away.

The shooting only stopped when an officer tiptoed and disarmed the shooter.

This is the first incident in several years in Somalia involving Ugandan soldiers.

A similar incident happened in 2019 when a Ugandan captain killed himself after shooting a colleague dead.

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Swiss Spirits boss, Daniel Okeke, bags Ph.D. from American varsity

Posted on Author Reporter

  Chairman of Swiss Spirits Hotel and Suites Limited, Dr. Daniel Okeke, has bagged a Ph.D. in Business Administration with a specialisation in shipping, logistics, supply chain and maritime administration from the University of America (E Pluribus Universitatibus, UNA). Okeke, a graduate of Business Administration and Marketing, has a Master’s degree in Management from Rivers […]
News Top Stories

RECs: SERAP threatens court action over alleged nomination of APC members

Posted on Author Francis Iwuchukwu

President Muhammadu Buhari has been called upon to, without any further delay, withdraw the names of nominees recently submitted to the Senate for confirmation as Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) who are alleged to be members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). The request is coming from a […]
News

Bilal Junaid stresses the importance of freedom in Business:

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Just work without any sort of rest will ultimately result in burnout. Everyone wishes for a stable work-life balance these days. It is important to enjoy the journey and not just the results. One needs to be practical and grounded in order to create better work outcomes. Bilal Junaid always stresses the significance of establishing […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica