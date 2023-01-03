Ugandan soldier kills three colleagues in Somalia

Investigations have started into the circumstances in which a Uganda soldier under the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (Atmis) shot three of his colleagues dead in Mogadishu on Monday morning.

The shooting took place at the headquarters of the Ugandan army contingent, reports the BBC.

The spokesperson of the Ugandan army, Felix Kulaigye, confirmed the incident to the BBC and the arrest of the soldier.

He is said to have gone on a rampage and shot his first victim in the chest.

Other soldiers initially thought that their base had come under attack.

The second victim was shot three times in the head as he tried to find out what was happening. A third soldier was shot in the back as he tried to run away.

The shooting only stopped when an officer tiptoed and disarmed the shooter.

This is the first incident in several years in Somalia involving Ugandan soldiers.

A similar incident happened in 2019 when a Ugandan captain killed himself after shooting a colleague dead.

