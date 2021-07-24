Ugandan weightlifter deported from Japan after going missing

A Ugandan weightlifter who went missing from a pre- Olympics camp in western Japan has been flown home a few hours before the official start of the Games. Julius Ssekitoleko is currently being held at Uganda police headquarters to determine whether or not he had committed a crime, CID Spokesperson Charles Twino said. He left the camp a week ago and was later found by the authorities buying a railway ticket. Ssekitoleko’s mother, pregnant wife and government officials who had travelled to Uganda’s Entebbe airport to meet him on Friday morning did not get an opportunity to greet him on arrival. In a statement, the ministry of foreign affairs said the athlete was being “rehabilitated”. It said the government would “help him understand how such acts of misconduct cannot only affect him as an athlete but also other athletes in the sports sector and the nation at large”. When he disappeared, Ssekitoleko had left a note saying he wanted to stay in Japan and work.
Related Articles
National Principals’ Cup: Minister to unveil logo, ambassadors
Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare, will on Monday in Lagos unveil the logo of the National Principals’ Cup football Competition billed to start later in the year. The ‘project’ being packaged by HideaPlus Limited is aimed at reviving the youth football competition and to catch bugging talents young in various parts of the country. Chairman […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
EPL: Leicester beat Newcastle to close in on top spot
Fine first-time finishes from James Maddison and Youri Tielemans helped Leicester beat Newcastle and move to within a point of the top of the Premier League. Maddison fired in Jamie Vardy’s pull-back from just inside the penalty area to break Newcastle’s resistance before Tielemans curled home from 20 yards after Marc Albrighton’s pass, reports […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Amuneke: NFF must start plans for next Olympics now
…says absence in Tokyo disappointing A former Africa Footballer of the Year, Emmanuel Amuneke, has urged the Nigeria Football Federation to begin plans for the football event of the next Olympic Games now. The postponed 2020 Olympic Games starts on Friday Nigeria’s male and female football team failed to book tickets to the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)